Nuggets vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 8

We have a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals to look forward to tonight as the Denver Nuggets hit the road to battle the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Denver (35-16) is in action after winning back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers last weekend, taking Sunday’s matchup 112-103. The Nuggets overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull past the Blazers for the victory. Los Angeles (27-25) has rattled off three victories heading into tonight’s game and last downed the Hornets in a 124-118 win on Monday. The Lakers shot 56.7% from the field and Anthony Davis delivered a triple-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

On the injury front, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are both listed as questionable while Cam Reddish (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) will both miss tonight’s game for the Lakers. For the Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Today is the NBA trade deadline, so it remains to be seen if either team makes a move that will alter the lineup for tonight’s game.

Denver enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 230.5. The Nuggets are listed as a -162 moneyline favorite, making the Lakers a +136 underdog.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3.5

This should be a competitive contest as both teams are carrying some momentum and have had a few days to rest. The defending champs have been playing solid defense as expected and have yielded 110+ points just once in their last nine games. I think the Nuggets hold the Lakers at bay just enough to cover and win as a road favorite.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

And to that point about Denver’s defense, LA has been getting into a bunch of shootouts as of late and will be in for a night where it will have to work extra hard to get into a rhythm from the field. I’ll take the under for this one.