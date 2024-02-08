NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 8

Nine games will tip off across the NBA on Thursday and there are still plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Grizzlies, $5,000

Riding the value line tonight is none other than the son of the NBA Hall of Famer, who will aid the injury-riddled Grizzlies against the Chicago Bulls tonight. Pippen signed a two-way contract with Memphis a few weeks ago and is making the most of the opportunity, averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds through six games. His 19/6/4 performance against the Celtics on Sunday earned 34 DKFP for DFS users and I’d heavily consider him for a spot in the lineup tonight.

Jalen Suggs, Magic, $4,700

Suggs is averaging 24 DKFP per game and has a chance to match that when the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs this evening. He had an off night in the Magic’s blowout loss to the Heat on Tuesday, but his 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game has made him a nice value option in DFS throughout the season. He delivered 23.8 DKFP in their last matchup against the Spurs and with San Antonio entering this game with one of the worst scoring defenses in the league, there’s a chance for Suggs to have a huge bounce back game if he plays 30+ minutes.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,200

Reid has been a helpful presence for the Timberwolves off the bench and he’ll try to put together another solid night when the team visits the Milwaukee Bucks. The 6-9 center has been a handy tool for Minnesota inside, but his ability to step outside and drain multiples threes a game has upped his value for both the team and DFS users alike. Expect him to deliver another 20+ DKFP effort this evening and you can draft him for cheap.