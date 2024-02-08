Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are nine games on Thursday’s NBA slate as the trade deadline officially hits the league. Nine games means plenty of opportunities when it comes to player props but the potential of a big deal might make it tough to know which props are safe to lock in. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Vucevic over 11.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-120)

The Bulls big man should have the advantage in the middle every time he takes the floor, especially since all the Grizzlies big men are either hurt or now on other teams. Vucevic has gone over this mark twice in the last three games, although he only pulled down 11 rebounds last time against Memphis. The Grizzlies rank 28th in opponent rebounds allowed per game, making this a great matchup for Vucevic to go over this mark.

Paolo Banchero over 5.5 assists vs. Spurs (+105)

Banchero has been on fire when it comes to distributing the ball as Orlando’s point forward. The Magic have kept pace with most of the top teams in the East and will be a pesky playoff out if they get to the postseason. Banchero has gone over this total in eight straight games and the Spurs rank 24th in opponent assists allowed per game.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+110)

The Nets rank 25th in opponent three-point percentage, so this is an excellent matchup for Mitchell even though he’s on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers guard has gone over this mark in five of the last seven games, shooting 41.9% from deep during that stretch. I like him to keep up his production from behind the arc as long as he isn’t rested here under load management.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 52.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Timberwolves (-110)

The Greek Freak has been a force across all statistical categories this year, averaging 32 points, 11.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Timberwolves have slipped up defensively on the road this season but they should be more focused on limiting Antetokounmpo in this game. Even though the Bucks star has put up massive numbers this year I think he goes under this mark tonight.

Kyrie Irving over 27.5 points vs. Knicks (-130)

Irving is back after missing six games with a thumb injury, and the Mavericks guard has historically performed well against the Knicks. He’s averaged 26.3 points per game against New York in 29 career contests, and went for 44 in the last matchup between these teams. Even though Luka Doncic will be in the lineup tonight (unlike the last game), I still like Irving to go over this mark at Madison Square Garden.