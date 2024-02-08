How 49ers players did in fantasy football this season heading into Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as winners of Super Bowl 58. Their offense, led by QB Brock Purdy and play caller and head coach Kyle Shanahan, has had a strong 2023 season. They lead the league in yards per play, at 6.5. In comparison, the Chiefs ranked ninth at 5.5 yards per play. Pick an offensive metric, and they were likely to be Top 3 this season. In turn, that offensive aptitude made for a lot of fantasy points for the skill position players. Overall, the strong play of their QB, RB, WR1, WR2, and tight end made for concentrated fantasy numbers at the top of the depth chart, while backups didn’t see much work this season.

Let’s take a look at how their star players did in relation to their contemporaries in fantasy this season. The fantasy points per game is based on PPR scoring.

Brock Purdy — QB6, 19.2 fppg

Purdy finished 6th overall in fantasy points for quarterbacks, while also leading in most efficiency stats. He had to be extremely efficient, as he never topped 25 completions in a game and ranked 20th in pass attempts, but still managed the fifth-most passing yards and third-most fantasy points. Purdy did benefit from strong play calling and receivers, but he also made the throws. But, for fantasy, you don’t have to be the best QB in the world to put up points in this offense.

Christian McCaffrey — RB1, 24.5 fppg

McCaffrey is the best fantasy footballer on the planet and he’s also on the most efficient offense in the league. It really isn’t fair. Breece Hall had the second-most PPR fantasy points to CMC but still trailed him by just over 100 FP. Kyren Williams was the back who actually challenged him, as he averaged 21.3 PPR points, but missed too many games with injuries.

McCaffrey had a couple of down seasons in Carolina due to injury, but when healthy, has been the best fantasy player in the league. Now with a Top 5 offense, he has even more touchdown opportunities. He ended up with 21 touchdowns in the regular season and has added four more in two playoff games. He should win Offensive Player of the Year easily this year.

Brandon Aiyuk — WR14, 15.6 fppg

Aiyuk has had a fantastic season, as he’s caught an efficient 75-of-105 targets for 1,341 yards and seven touchdowns. Amazingly that only has him finishing as the No. 14 fantasy receiver in PPR leagues. But he does move up to WR10 in non-PPR leagues. Unlike the top PPR receivers, Aiyuk led the league in yards per completion at 17.8 and since he didn’t grab double-digit touchdowns, he wasn’t quite as high in fantasy as his overall numbers would lead you to believe. But, this was a truly outstanding year for Aiyuk and there’s no reason to think he won’t continue to be a true No. 1 receiver in this offense.

Deebo Samuel — WR15, 16.2 fppg

Samuel’s ability as a runner, either at running back or after the catch, is tremendous. He led all receivers in YAC per reception with 8.8 yards, was second in yards after contact and second in broken tackles. Samuel ended up with 12 touchdowns, with seven receiving and five rushing. His running style does put him in more injury situations than we’d hope, but that’s also where he excels. With Samuel’s average depth of target at 6.58 yards compared to 13.78 yards for Aiyuk, there is an obvious difference in how these two players are used, but both players ended up with similar yardage overall. The main difference for fantasy is that Samuel saw 27 looks in the red zone compared to Aiyuk getting 12.

George Kittle — TE5, 12.7 fppg

Kittle’s fantasy numbers were erratic this season, especially in the first half, but he did gain a bit more consistency throughout the season and had one of his better yardage seasons in a while. He ended up with his first 1k yardage season since 2019 and also had his highest yards per reception of his career. The efficiency of this season’s offense helped raise the fantasy numbers of all the star players.

