Showdown Captain picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet up in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. This is the biggest game in the NFL season and is one of the biggest games for those who bet and set daily fantasy lineups. As you set your lineups for this featured matchup at DraftKings DFS, here are the best options for your Captain’s spot.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: Captain picks for Super Bowl 58

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs ($15,900)

Mahomes will be playing in his fourth career Super Bowl. Last year, when he beat the Philadelphia Eagles, he only threw for 182 yards but had three passing touchdowns with no interceptions. Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors as he did when Kansas City also won the Super Bowl in 2019. Even if the Chiefs end up losing, there is a good chance that Mahomes still has a productive game.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers ($18,000)

The 49ers offense runs (pun intended) through McCaffrey and he should be heavily involved in San Francisco’s game plan. In the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, McCaffrey had 90 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also brought in four of his five targets for 42 additional yards. With his upside in both facets of the team’s offense, CMC, it makes sense that he is the most expensive Captain option.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: Sleeper Captain picks for Super Bowl 58

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($11,400)

Rice has seen his role in the Kansas City offense increase throughout the season. He played in 16 games in the regular season and brought in 79 of his 102 targets for 938 yards with seven touchdowns. Rice had a big impact in the team’s AFC Conference Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens coming down with eight of his nine targets for 46 yards. Sure, he finished with fewer than 50 yards and no score, but he still is seeing a ton of work in the passing game, and the 49ers' defense allows the 14th-most DFS points per game to opposing wideouts.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers ($9,600)

Kittle may not seem like a sleeper, but he hasn’t been as featured in the San Francisco offense this season. The Kansas City defense also presents a tough matchup as they allow the fourth-fewest DFS points per game to opposing tight ends. Kittle was targeted only three times in the win over Detroit in the NFCCG and brought in two of them for 27 yards. In the Divisional round, however, he brought in four of his seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown. This is going to be a tough matchup for San Francisco, but it feels like Kittle is due for another big game.

