Chiefs activate WR Skyy Moore ahead of Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated wide receiver Skyy Moore from injured reserve. He was designated to return and had his practice window opened, but he had yet to be activated. This is a good sign that Moore will be available for Super Bowl 58, but we will get more information from the team’s injury report. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was added to IR in a corresponding move.

Moore suffered a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills in December, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season. The second-year wide receiver was expected to take a step forward this season but struggled to find his role in the Kansas City offense. As a rookie, Moore played in 16 games and had 250 yards with no touchdowns. This year, he had 244 yards and a score in 14 games played. If the emergence of Rashee Rice this year helps Moore settle into the WR2 role, that would be a great development for the Chiefs, but if he just muddles the passing game in the Super Bowl, that wouldn’t be helpful.