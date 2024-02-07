Nick Saban to join College GameDay on ESPN as an analyst

Nick Saban isn’t ready to leap fully into retirement quite yet. The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach announced that he would be stepping down after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa following the Tide’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss. He is now headed to the TV screen to join ESPN’s College GameDay crew.

ESPN announced that former #Alabama HC Nick Saban is joining College GameDay as an analyst alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.



He will also appear on NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. pic.twitter.com/R5RFsF6uyi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2024

GameDay’s current cast includes Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso. McAfee indicated that he wasn’t sure whether staying on the show was in his future, and Corso’s health has been visibly declining over the last several years, so the Saban hire may be insurance against the potential of losing a current member of the team.

Urban Meyer followed a similar path after his years of success at Ohio State (and one year of failure in the NFL), joining Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff team. Saban’s temperament was famous throughout his years at Alabama, as the coach rarely cracked a smile and often appeared frustrated or even irate on college football fans’ television screens throughout the decades. However, his demeanor has softened in the last several years to show flashes of his sense of humor.

Saban is 72 years old and is a seven-time national championship winner as a head coach.