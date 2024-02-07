Picks, predictions for No. 16 Alabama vs. No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday, Feb. 7

We have a big time rivalry showdown in the SEC this evening as the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide head down to the Plains to meet the No. 12 Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Alabama edged Auburn in a 79-75 nailbiter two weeks ago, so we’ll see if we get another dramatic contest.

Alabama (16-6, 8-1 SEC) sits in first place of the league standings heading into tonight’s showdown and is coming off a 99-67 whipping of Mississippi State last Saturday. The Tide led for virtually the entire game and were able to turn 18 Bulldog turnovers into 27 points on the other end. Mark Sears led with 21 points in the win.

Auburn (18-4, 7-2 SEC) is just one game behind the Tide in the conference standings and are coming off a 91-77 road victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers were able to flip the script on the Rebels by storming back from a nine-point halftime deficit, eventually pulling away for a double-digit dub. Jaylin Williams stepped up with 16 points and five rebounds.

As mentioned before, Alabama was able to take Round 1 of the basketball Iron Bowl and managed to do so even while shooting just 38.1%. In fact, the Crimson Tide made just one basket from the field in the final four minutes as they were able to put the game away from the free throw line. Auburn was able to crawl its way back from a 14-point halftime deficit to make it a game, but needs a faster start if it wants to come out victorious at home here. This will be another clash of elite units on both sides of the floor with Alabama boasting the No. 2 ranked offense on KenPom and Auburn boasting the No. 5 ranked defense.

What this game means for Alabama

Alabama is in first place in the SEC standings, but has South Carolina and Auburn breathing right down its neck. Another victory over their arch rival would give the the Tide a little bit of breathing room at the top of the league and would strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume with another Quad 1 win.

What this game means for Auburn

Auburn has cruised through SEC play with only a few hiccups and that loss to Alabama two weeks ago is something that Bruce Pearl’s bunch would love to rectify tonight. A win would put the Tigers in three-way tie with Alabama and South Carolina for first place in the conference, making for an interesting race down the final stretch of the regular season.

Alabama vs. Auburn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -6

Total: 163

Moneyline: Auburn -265, Alabama +215

Pick: Alabama +6