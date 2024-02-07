Pick on the Total for Louisville-Syracuse on February 7

The Louisville Cardinals have fallen on some tough times in recent seasons and are in search of a big win as they go on the road to face the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange (-8.5, 156)

Generating offensive production had been both difficult and inconsistent for Louisville this season as they entered Tuesday’s games ranked 216th nationally in points scored on a per possession basis while shooting just 30.7% from 3-point range, which ranks 302nd.

The Syracuse defense that the Cardinals face has been far more stifling at home than away from home, ranking 131st overall in points allowed per possession, but surrendering 12.3 points per 100 possessions fewer when at home than in a road or neutral court environment.

The Syracuse defense has had its best success generating turnovers this season, ranking 35th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis on defense and gets to face a Louisville offense that ranks 226th in turnovers committed per possession on offense.

While Louisville has had issues defending all season long, ranking 294th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, they’ve had a smaller drop off in production away from home than most teams, ranking 268th in points allowed per possession away from home and allowing only 0.8 points more per possession on the road than at home.

While this is a golden opportunity for Syracuse to improve their offensive metrics, they’ve had issues all season long with making shots, ranking 246th in America in points scored on a per game basis and 293rd in offensive rebound percentage, grabbing just 23.3% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound.

With Louisville pulling in only 20.8% of their missed shots in as an offensive rebound in games played away from home, which ranks 322nd in the nation, there will be fewer scoring opportunities than expected in Wednesday’s ACC showdown.

The Play: Louisville vs. Syracuse Under 156