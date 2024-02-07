Outright winner picks for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open tees off this week from TPC Scottsdale. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, February 8 through Sunday, February 11 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

The Phoenix Open is known for its rowdy crowds and fun atmosphere, and the golfers often enjoy hyping up the crowd and getting involved in the chaos at the Waste Management Open. Scottie Scheffler has won the tournament for each of its past two years, and is on the hunt for a three-peat in 2023. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Thomas +1000

Thomas leads the field in total strokes gained over the last six months, surpassing Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. He is on a fantastic run right now, finishing in the top five in four of his last five events, and grabbing a T6 in his most recent appearance at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and first in SG: Around the Green.

Thomas has finished in the top 20 at the WM Phoenix Open every year since 2018, and has grabbed a top-10 finish in four of those years. He had a solo fourth finish last year, and this tournament feels like it is just waiting for JT to get over the hump and earn the victory.

Byeong Hun An +2500

An has been on an upward trajectory throughout the second half of 2023 and the start of 2024. He ranks fifth in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months, and ranks second in SG: Off the Tee. An’s finish at last week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am was fine, but he grabbed a solo fourth at the Sentry and a T2 at the Sony Open to kick off the year. He has finished in the top five on four occasions since July 2023.

Since 2017, An has made the cut at the WM Phoenix Open every year, and has notched three top-20 and two top-10 finishes at the tournament. An has yet to win a PGA TOUR event in his career, but he’s right on the precipice.

Sahith Theegala +3500

Theegala was heartbroken in Scottsdale in 2022 after blowing a lead on the 17th hole of the final round and falling to third place. He returns after an up-and-down start to 2024 that saw him grab a solo 2nd at the Sentry, miss the cut at the Sony, and bounce back with a T20 at the shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He ranks lower in strokes gained than our other picks, falling at 14th in the field. However, he has found success on this course before, and is our favorite long shot to win this week at TPC Scottsdale.