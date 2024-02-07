Pelicans vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 7

Two hot teams in the Western Conference will duke it out tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to battle the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

New Orleans (29-21) has ripped off three straight victories heading into tonight’s contest and were last seen blasting the Raptors 138-100 on Monday. The team was in control for the entire game as Brandon Ingram delivered 41 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Los Angeles (34-15) has won four straight games and woke up this morning sitting atop the West standings. The Clippers last won a 149-144 shootout against the Hawks on Monday, a game where James Harden and Kawhi Leonard combined for 66 points.

On the injury front, Zion Williamson (foot) and Naji Marshall (back) are both listed as questionable for the Pelicans. The Clippers are clean on the day-to-day front.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 231.5. The Clippers are listed as a -278 moneyline favorite, making the Pelicans a +225 underdog.

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7

This should be a compelling matchup as both teams have been playing really well as of late. The Clippers in particular have been on fire, shooting 51.5% as a team over their last 10 games while holding opponents to just 47% in that same span. L.A. bested New Orleans 111-95 when these teams met a month ago and with Williamson dealing with a foot injury, I’ll lean towards the home team covering tonight.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

Both teams lit up the scoreboard in their respective victories on Monday, but they both are capable of clamping down on the defensive end and make it difficult for opponents to get to 105 points. While I don’t anticipate a total defensive stalemate, I do think the under will cash at Crypto.com Arena tonight.