Hawks vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 7

We’ll get a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series Wednesday evening when the Atlanta Hawks (22-28) meet the Boston Celtics (38-12) for the second time this season. The Celtics won the previous meeting 113-103, and have won three of their last four games. The Hawks saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Clippers.

De’Andre Hunter is probable for Atlanta as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Jrue Holiday is questionable with an elbow sprain, while Jaylen Brown is off the injury report.

The Celtics are 12-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 244.5. Boston is -700 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +500.

Hawks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +12

The Celtics are 23-3 at home this season straight up but just 14-12 ATS as the home team. Boston has often faced double-digit spreads as the home favorite, and that’s largely the reason for the ATS record. The Hawks are 5-11 ATS as road underdogs and 7-17 ATS as underdogs overall.

Atlanta covered the spread three times during its four-game winning streak and the Hawks will want to show some spark before Thursday’s trade deadline. I like Boston to win this game but Atlanta should cover this double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Under 244.5

Atlanta is 29-21 to the over on the season while Boston is 25-25 to the over. The Celtics are 13-13 to the over as the home team this season but had a string of five straight unders before going 3-3 to the over in the last six games. The Hawks have gone over their totals in six of the last seven games, but went under their totals in seven straight prior to that. I think this game will be a bit more low-scoring than expected, and that’ll trigger the under on a relatively high total.