Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

There are seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. That means there’s plenty of good spots for bettors to go when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 20.5 points vs. Spurs (-105)

Butler has been solid when it comes to putting up points, going over this line in each of the last six games averaging 25.5 points per game. The Heat forward is shooting 58.3% from the floor during this stretch and now gets to face a Spurs team ranking 24th in opponent field goal percentage and 26th in opponent points per game. Look for Butler to keep up his scoring streak Wednesday.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. 76ers (+100)

The Warriors point guard is back to his elite shooting ways, connecting on 45.4% of his triples over the last eight games. Curry has gone over this mark five times in the last eight games, with two unders coming at four made triples. He hit eight triples on 13 tries in the last matchup against the 76ers and is too good to pass up at even money here. Back Curry to keep hitting from deep tonight.

Evan Mobley over 9.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (+110)

Mobley has just come back from an injury, so his minutes are still going to be lower than what bettors might like for this particular prop. The Cavaliers rising forward has gone over this total in the last two games, and Washington has allowed the most rebounds to opponents this season. Even with Jarrett Allen in the mix for Cleveland, I like Mobley to go over this line.

James Harden over 8.5 assists vs. Pelicans (-125)

New Orleans has been solid defensively but the Pelicans do rank 19th when it comes to opponent assists allowed. The Clippers guard has been dealing lately on this front, averaging 9.6 assists per game over the last 20 contests. He’s gone over this particular line 14 times. Harden has really started settling into his role as LA’s third star and it’s worked out well for everyone. I think he hits double-digit assists Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Pistons (+115)

The Kings big man has registered a triple-double in three of his last four games, two of which have come after his All-Star snub. Sabonis’ only issue against the Pistons might be a Sacramento blowout, which would likely put him on the bench for a good portion of the game. Detroit is always ripe to serve up a triple-double to a big man and Sabonis has been on a heater lately. He should come close to this feat as long as the game stays within reason.