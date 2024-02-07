NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 7

Just seven games are on tap for Wednesday’s NBA schedule, but there are still plenty of opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Kings, $5,000

Riding the value line tonight is Huerter as he and the Kings return home from a seven-game road trip to host the Detroit Pistons. “Red Velvet” has been a solid value option in DFS all season long, putting up 22.6 DKFP per game by averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Expect another solid outing for him as the woeful Pistons limp into town.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat, $4,600

Miami will host the San Antonio Spurs this evening and this could be a heat check for Jaquez. His production had dipped a bit over the past few weeks, but he bounced back with a strong effort in last night’s win over the Orlando Magic, putting forth 12 points, six assists, and three steals to earn 28 DKFP for users. I think he can carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup and is worth putting into your lineups.

Gradey Dick, Raptors, $4,100

Dick had a career night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, registering 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists to earn 34 DKFP in the loss. The rookie from Kansas has been getting more minutes since the Pascal Siakam trade and after Monday’s performance, I’d imagine he’d get more opportunities to showcase himself within the lineup. For tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, I’d take a flyer on him and draft him into my lineup.