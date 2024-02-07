NERDS: Who is Addison Rae coaching in her Super Bowl 58 commercial?

While the focal point of the Super Bowl is likely the football game, the new influx of entertaining commercials is something fans of any team look forward to. Whether it is to hype up the upcoming digital release of Wonka or just a standalone commercial, the Willy Wonka Candy Company (really Ferrara Candy Company) has a Super Bowl 58 ad featuring its NERDS candy.

NERDS is iconic because the box typically features two flavors of candy in the same box with a hole for each flavor and one in the center if you’re feeling bold and want to combine them. This Super Bowl ad is showing off the candy’s new Gummy Clusters and they brought in a social media star to bring forth the message.

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is an apparent dance instructor in the commercial. While “What A Feeling” by Irene Cara plays, Rae dances around a studio, but then it becomes apparent that she is actually coaching someone or something. The commercial ends by posing the question, “Who is Addison coaching?” creating a slight mystery heading into Super Bowl 58. At the time of this writing, Rae is the fifth-most followed content creator on TikTok with 88.6 million followers.

NERDS: Addison Rae Super Bowl 58 commercial

