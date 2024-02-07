Ice Spice avoids her ex in Starry Super Bowl 58 commercial

Starry, the re-brand of Sierra Mist, is joining the main stage for soft drinks and is releasing its first Super Bowl commercial. Pepsi, who owns Starry, is known for its iconic commercials during the NFL’s biggest game and has always featured a celebrity or a musical artist. This year, Starry is making a statement with rapper Ice Spice.

The 24-year-old rapper burst onto the scene in 2022 when she released Munch (Feelin’ U), which went viral on TikTok. Ice Spice was on Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” along with Aqua that accompanied the 2023 hit, Barbie. She was nominated for “Best New Artist” at the 2024 Grammys.

Ice Spice Starry Super Bowl 58 commercial

Starry released a teaser that featured Ice Spice on a date talking with someone she was interested in. All of a sudden, the mood changes, and she covers half of her face while telling the person she is talking to not to look because she saw her ex. Could it be another celebrity featured as the ex? Could it be a can of Sierra Mist? We will have to find out on Super Bowl Sunday.

