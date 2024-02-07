Fantasy football picks: DraftKings Snake Showdown strategy, draft advice for Super Bowl 58 Chiefs vs. 49ers

The 58th Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 11th. There are many ways to get “action” on the game, be it DFS, fantasy league, squares, hundreds of prop bets or just betting ATS like some kind of old-timey prospector. On top of those, DraftKings has a game called Snake Showdown, where you can draft in 3 or 4-player leagues on this year’s Super Bowl.

If you’ve played best ball before, you won’t have much trouble figuring out the rules here. You draft a team and then hope they score lots of fantasy points so you win! For the Super Bowl, your options are limited of course, as there are just two teams and both the Chiefs and 49ers fantasy players are top-heavy. Trying to find a “value” play is going to be tough, as the bulk of all the touches go to the best players, as it should be.

Since there are 3-4 people playing these games and only two quarterbacks playing, they have eliminated Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes from the player pool to make it fair. That leaves just seven top-tier players to choose from, with one of those, Christian McCaffrey, as the no-doubt No. 1 pick. Sure, you can fade CMC, but you really aren’t gaining anything by doing that. We know he’ll get his chances and that the Chiefs are weaker against the run than the pass.

Your roster will have four total players, with the top three being the players who score points for your team. In four-team leagues, that means 16 spots will be drafted compared to 12 for three-team leagues. Three-team leagues make it fairly easy to draft a team without too many question marks. The two kickers and two D/STs give you some room, but the four-team leagues mean you will need to draft a bit of a flier with your last pick. Below are my Snake Showdown rankings.

Snake Showdown rankings Rank Player Name Team Position Rank Player Name Team Position 1 Christian McCaffrey SF RB 2 Isiah Pacheco KC RB 3 Travis Kelce KC TE 4 Deebo Samuel SF WR 5 Rashee Rice KC WR 6 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR 7 George Kittle SF TE 8 Harrison Butker KC K 9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR 10 Justin Watson KC WR 11 Chiefs KC D/ST 12 Jake Moody SF K 13 49ers SF D/ST 14 Elijah Mitchell SF RB 15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB 16 Jauan Jennings SF WR 17 Noah Gray KC TE 18 Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 19 Richie James Jr. KC WR 20 Mecole Hardman Jr. KC WR 21 Skyy Moore KC WR 22 Ray-Ray McCloud III SF WR 23 Kadarius Toney KC WR

