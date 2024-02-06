Who is in the Dunk Contest at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend?

The Slam Dunk contest at 2024 All-Star weekend in Indianapolis will feature some history, with an All-Star taking part in the contest for the first time since 2017. Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown, who is a reserve in the game Sunday, will take part in the contest Saturday alongside defending champion Mac McClung, Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Knicks two-way player Jacob Toppin.

McClung, who stole the show in Salt Lake City a year ago, remains in the G League. Brown’s participation is significant, largely because it shows a commitment from a star player to go beyond the walkthrough of the All-Star Game and attempt to deliver some theatrics for the weekend as a whole. Jaquez Jr. isn’t known for his dunks but he’s been impactful for a Heat team that believes it can win a championship. We’ll see if Toppin can replicate McClung’s success as a two-way player in the event a year ago.