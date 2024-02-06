Washington Huskies hire Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator

The Washington Huskies have found a new defensive coordinator in Steve Belichick, the son of famed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The younger Belichick spent the first part of his career working for his father in New England in various capacities, including defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach. The elder Belichick was fired after over two decades with the Patriots following the 2023 season.

Steve Belichick … Welcome to the 206 pic.twitter.com/So5nFaYeWn — Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 6, 2024

This will mark Steve Belichick’s first coaching job without his father serving as his boss. Washington reached the CFP National Championship after the 2023 season with a conference championship win over Oregon and a semifinal win over Texas, but they fell to Michigan in the title game. Former UW coach Kalen DeBoer was hired away to Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement, and Washington hired Jedd Fisch out of Arizona to lead the program into 2024.

Interestingly, Fisch’s other coordinator hire is also the son of a famous NFL head coach. Brennan Carroll, the son of Pete Carroll (who was also fired after the 2023 season, in an odd parallel), is Washington’s new offensive coordinator. The younger Carroll worked with Fisch at Arizona.