Reid: Chiefs LG Joe Thuney ‘long shot’ to play in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. Both teams have had an extra week of preparation due to the Pro Bowl Games last weekend. This time has an added benefit in that it provides extra time for players to heal from injuries.

Kansas City left guard Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in the Divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills, and there is a chance he can suit up for the Super Bowl against San Francisco. He missed the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, but luckily the Chiefs were able to still pick up the 17-10 win.

If Thuney isn’t able to play, backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti figures to get work in as his replacement. Allegretti would line up alongside left tackle Donovan Smith and could see an increase in blitzes as the 49ers look to add pressure if the 2x All-Pro guard is unable to play. During the regular season, Thuney played in 97.1% of Kansas City’s offensive snaps and helped Mahomes to take the second-fewest average sacks per game.

NFL Playoffs 2024: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Joe Thuney injury updates

Tuesday update: Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said that it is a “long shot” that Thuney will be able to play in the Super Bowl due to his pectoral injury.

Super Bowl bye week update: Thuney didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday during the Chief’s Super Bowl bye week. Still, he was listed as questionable so it will be worth keeping track of his practice status during Super Bowl week.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.