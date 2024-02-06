 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Game Releases in January 2024

Our large selection of casino games has gotten even larger. Check out the latest additions to our DraftKings Casino game catalog.

By DK.Network.Editors

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.

Without further ado, here is the list of games released in January, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.

New Games for January 2024

Jurisdiction Vendor Game
MI Rising Digital 1000 Valiant Warriors
ONT Rising Digital Endless Fortune
ONT Evolution Barbarian Fury
ONT DGC Arctic Enchantress
PA Rising Digital Ascending Dragon
CT DraftKings Cash Engine
CTFX DraftKings Cash Engine
NJ Pariplay Mythical Riches
ONT Evolution Dragon Tribe
PA DraftKings DraftKings Dollar Up!
ONT Evolution Mayan Magic Wildfire
ONT SG Sun of Fortune
ONT Rising Digital Hidden Rainforest
WV SG Hit 'N' Miss
MI IGT Hook 'Em Up Frenzy
ONT Evolution Karen Maneater
ONT Evolution Kiss My Chainsaw
ONT Evolution Legion X
ONT Evolution Das xBoot
ONT Evolution Warrior Graveyard xNudge
ONT SG Telly Reels
PA, ONT, NJ, MI, WV SG Jewel of the Dragon A Thousand Warriors
ONT Evolution Coins of Fortune
ONT Evolution Tomb of Akhenaten
ONT Evolution Blood and Shadow
ONT Evolution Bonus Bunnies
ONT Evolution Bushido Ways xNudge
ONT SG Midnight in Tokyo
CTFX Everi Triple Wild Dragon
NJ SG Ritual Respins
ONT SG Magic Stars 6
ONT SG Magic Target Deluxe
NJ Pariplay Outback Riches
MI SG Premium Blackjack 1
MI SG Premium Blackjack 2
MI SG Premium Blackjack 3
MI IGT Cash Eruption Vegas
NJ Anaxi Celebrity Riches
NJ Anaxi Spinning Dragons
NJ Anaxi Hot Off the 7s
NJ Anaxi Timber Wolf
NJ Anaxi Winfall Wishes
ONT Rising Digital 1 Billion Treasures
MI Rising Digital 1000 Year Dragon
MI Pariplay 12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme
NJ Inspired Grizzly!
ONT IGT Fever Spin Megaways
PA Rising Digital Fish Wishes
NJ Anaxi Barnyard Bonanza
PA, MI, CT Evolution Beach Invaders
PA Evolution Big Bad Bison
MI, NJ, WV WhiteHat Big Catch Bass Fishing
WV ODDSworks Agent Valkyrie
NJ, PA, MI Evolution Alexander The Great
CT Evolution Alexander The Great: World Conqueror
ONT Rising Digital Ascending Dragon
MI DraftKings Cash Engine
CT, WV, PA IGT Cash Eruption Vegas
PA Rising Digital Blazing Creatures
WV ODDSworks Pinocchios Fortune
PA, NJ, MI, ONT SG Platinum 8x8x8x
NJ, MI, CT Evolution Wrigley's World
CT SG Year of the LuckyTap
PA, WV IGT Dyn-A-Miners
NJ, MI Evolution Happy Apples
NJ Anaxi Hi-Lo
ONT Evolution Hot 4 Cash
ONT Evolution Hot Nudge
ONT Evolution Immortal Fruits
CT SG Wild Shift
WV IGT Wheel of Fortune Power Wedges
WV ODDSworks Ave Caesar
WV ODDSworks Aztec Blox
MI IGT Keystone Kops
NJ IGT Loaded 7s
NJ IGT Diamond Spins Cleopatra
NJ IGT Diamond Spins Mistress of Egypt
MI WhiteHat Sweet as Candy Full House
PA WhiteHat Ted Megaways
CT SG Jewel of the Dragon A Thousand Warriors
NJ Everymatrix Joker Classic
MI WhiteHat Thriller Gorilla Cashpots Jackpot Royale
NJ, MI IGT Cai Shen's Pots of Wealth Megaways
NJ Anaxi Buffalo
PA WhiteHat Mighty Griffin Megaways Jackpot Royale
MI IGT Precious Panda: Hold & Win
NJ IGT The Wild Life Extreme
MI IGT Tricolore 7s
MI, ONT IGT Triple Gold Bars
NJ, PA IGT Triple Hot Ice
MI IGT Pyramidion
NJ Anaxi Sapphire Sorceress
PA IGT Magic of the Nile
NJ Evolution Magic Powers Megaways
NJ Anaxi Wonders of The Deep
MI, CT DGC Big Boom Riches
CT WhiteHat Big Catch Bass Fishing
ONT DGC 3 Lucky Hippos
CT DGC Akiva Claws of Power
MI DGC Amazing Catch
MI SG Cash Pong
ONT Evolution Casino Win Spin
ONT Evolution Gluttony
ONT Evolution Golden Genie & the Walking Wilds
NJ Pariplay Golden Lucky Fortune
PA, MI DGC Blazing Bison Gold Blitz
CT DGC Persian Jewels
ONT DGC Pile Em Up Frosty Sweets
ONT Evolution Pixies vs Pirates
MI SG Year of the LuckyTap
ONT Evolution Dungeon Quest
CT DGC Dungeons and Diamonds
ONT Evolution Sugar Monster
MI SG Stadium Blackjack
NJ Pariplay Halloween Riches
ONT Evolution Harlequin Carnival
ONT Evolution Ice Ice Yeti
CT, NJ DGC Eggz! Power Combo
ONT Evolution Egypt Megaways
NJ DGC Fishin Loaded Pots Gold Blitz
ONT DGC FlyX
CT SG Bananaz 10K Ways
NJ Evolution Knights Of Avalon
NJ SG Lightning Tiger
ONT Evolution Disturbed
PA, MI DGC Iron County Outlaw
PA DGC George's Gold
PA SG We$t Coa$t Ca$h Infinity Reels
ONT Evolution Jingle Bells Bonanza
ONT DGC Joker Ice Frenzy Epic Strike
CT DGC Champions of Olympus
PA DGC Countess Cash
CT DGC Tiki Reward
ONT Evolution Case Closed
PA SG Bloomin Bunnies
ONT Evolution Bounty Hunters xNudge
NJ DGC Break da Bank Retro Roller
NJ DGC Mighty Titan link & Win
ONT DGC Mining Pots of Gold
NJ Evolution More Turkey
ONT Evolution Poison Eve
ONT DGC 9 Enchanted Beans
CT DGC Granny Vs Zombies
MI Inspired The Terminator Win & Spin Bonus Buy
CT IGT Triple Gold Bars
CTFX, ONT DraftKings Quakey Shakey
ONT Evolution Remember Gulag
MI DGC Rome Fight For Gold
ONT DGC Rome Fight for Gold Deluxe
ONT Evolution Manhattan Goes Wild
ONT Evolution Lost Relics II
ONT Evolution Owls
NJ, CT, MI, PA, WV Everi Peking Fantasy
ONT Evolution WiXX
ONT DGC Woolly Wilds
ONT Inspired 1001 Arabian Nights Plus Pays
NJ Pariplay El Gran Chiguiro
WV ODDSworks Fiery Kirin
PA WhiteHat Big Catch Bass Fishing
WV WhiteHat Big Money Frenzy
MI Evolution Blackjack 10
NJ, PA, MI, CT, ONT High 5 Arctic Sky
NJ Anaxi Around the Reels in 80 Wilds
ONT Inspired Gold Fishy Freespins
NJ Anaxi Gold Stacks 88 Lunar Festival
MI IGT Blackjack Singlehand Poker & Pairs
CT, MI, PA, WV Everi Jackpot Inferno
PA SG Year of the LuckyTap
MI, PA Pariplay Dwarf Riches
ONT Evolution Don't Eat The Candy
PA SG Double Fancy 7s
NJ SG Wild Shift
ONT Evolution Easy Gold
PA, MI DGC Fishin Loaded Pots Gold Blitz
WV ODDSworks Aztec Temple Treasures
WV ODDSworks lightning Jungle
ONT Evolution Lights Camera Cash
PA, MI, CT WhiteHat Deal Or No Deal Thunderspins
ONT IGT Game King Video Poker Jackpot
MI DGC George's Gold
PA Evolution Vegas Rush
ONT Evolution Judgement Day Megaways
NJ Pariplay Cup Glory
NJ, MI, CT Evolution Sheep Gone Wild
ONT Spin Sky Ball Winning Wall
NJ Anaxi Bubbly Wild
NJ Anaxi Buffalo Gold Collection
ONT IGT Precious Panda: Hold & Win
NJ Spin Ultra Rush Divine Protector
WV ODDSworks The Legend of Ching Shih
NJ, MI Spin Professor Big Win
NJ, MI Evolution Magic Tricks
WV WhiteHat Wolf Legend Megaways Jackpot Royale
MI DGC 12 Western Horseshoes
ONT DGC Age of Conquest

Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino.

