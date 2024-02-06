New Game Releases in January 2024

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.
Without further ado, here is the list of games released in January, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.
New Games for January 2024
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|MI
|Rising Digital
|1000 Valiant Warriors
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Endless Fortune
|ONT
|Evolution
|Barbarian Fury
|ONT
|DGC
|Arctic Enchantress
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Ascending Dragon
|CT
|DraftKings
|Cash Engine
|CTFX
|DraftKings
|Cash Engine
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Mythical Riches
|ONT
|Evolution
|Dragon Tribe
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Dollar Up!
|ONT
|Evolution
|Mayan Magic Wildfire
|ONT
|SG
|Sun of Fortune
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Hidden Rainforest
|WV
|SG
|Hit 'N' Miss
|MI
|IGT
|Hook 'Em Up Frenzy
|ONT
|Evolution
|Karen Maneater
|ONT
|Evolution
|Kiss My Chainsaw
|ONT
|Evolution
|Legion X
|ONT
|Evolution
|Das xBoot
|ONT
|Evolution
|Warrior Graveyard xNudge
|ONT
|SG
|Telly Reels
|PA, ONT, NJ, MI, WV
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon A Thousand Warriors
|ONT
|Evolution
|Coins of Fortune
|ONT
|Evolution
|Tomb of Akhenaten
|ONT
|Evolution
|Blood and Shadow
|ONT
|Evolution
|Bonus Bunnies
|ONT
|Evolution
|Bushido Ways xNudge
|ONT
|SG
|Midnight in Tokyo
|CTFX
|Everi
|Triple Wild Dragon
|NJ
|SG
|Ritual Respins
|ONT
|SG
|Magic Stars 6
|ONT
|SG
|Magic Target Deluxe
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Outback Riches
|MI
|SG
|Premium Blackjack 1
|MI
|SG
|Premium Blackjack 2
|MI
|SG
|Premium Blackjack 3
|MI
|IGT
|Cash Eruption Vegas
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Celebrity Riches
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Spinning Dragons
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Hot Off the 7s
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Timber Wolf
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Winfall Wishes
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|1 Billion Treasures
|MI
|Rising Digital
|1000 Year Dragon
|MI
|Pariplay
|12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme
|NJ
|Inspired
|Grizzly!
|ONT
|IGT
|Fever Spin Megaways
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Fish Wishes
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Barnyard Bonanza
|PA, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Beach Invaders
|PA
|Evolution
|Big Bad Bison
|MI, NJ, WV
|WhiteHat
|Big Catch Bass Fishing
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Agent Valkyrie
|NJ, PA, MI
|Evolution
|Alexander The Great
|CT
|Evolution
|Alexander The Great: World Conqueror
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|Ascending Dragon
|MI
|DraftKings
|Cash Engine
|CT, WV, PA
|IGT
|Cash Eruption Vegas
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Blazing Creatures
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Pinocchios Fortune
|PA, NJ, MI, ONT
|SG
|Platinum 8x8x8x
|NJ, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Wrigley's World
|CT
|SG
|Year of the LuckyTap
|PA, WV
|IGT
|Dyn-A-Miners
|NJ, MI
|Evolution
|Happy Apples
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Hi-Lo
|ONT
|Evolution
|Hot 4 Cash
|ONT
|Evolution
|Hot Nudge
|ONT
|Evolution
|Immortal Fruits
|CT
|SG
|Wild Shift
|WV
|IGT
|Wheel of Fortune Power Wedges
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Ave Caesar
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Aztec Blox
|MI
|IGT
|Keystone Kops
|NJ
|IGT
|Loaded 7s
|NJ
|IGT
|Diamond Spins Cleopatra
|NJ
|IGT
|Diamond Spins Mistress of Egypt
|MI
|WhiteHat
|Sweet as Candy Full House
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Ted Megaways
|CT
|SG
|Jewel of the Dragon A Thousand Warriors
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Joker Classic
|MI
|WhiteHat
|Thriller Gorilla Cashpots Jackpot Royale
|NJ, MI
|IGT
|Cai Shen's Pots of Wealth Megaways
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Buffalo
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Mighty Griffin Megaways Jackpot Royale
|MI
|IGT
|Precious Panda: Hold & Win
|NJ
|IGT
|The Wild Life Extreme
|MI
|IGT
|Tricolore 7s
|MI, ONT
|IGT
|Triple Gold Bars
|NJ, PA
|IGT
|Triple Hot Ice
|MI
|IGT
|Pyramidion
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Sapphire Sorceress
|PA
|IGT
|Magic of the Nile
|NJ
|Evolution
|Magic Powers Megaways
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Wonders of The Deep
|MI, CT
|DGC
|Big Boom Riches
|CT
|WhiteHat
|Big Catch Bass Fishing
|ONT
|DGC
|3 Lucky Hippos
|CT
|DGC
|Akiva Claws of Power
|MI
|DGC
|Amazing Catch
|MI
|SG
|Cash Pong
|ONT
|Evolution
|Casino Win Spin
|ONT
|Evolution
|Gluttony
|ONT
|Evolution
|Golden Genie & the Walking Wilds
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Golden Lucky Fortune
|PA, MI
|DGC
|Blazing Bison Gold Blitz
|CT
|DGC
|Persian Jewels
|ONT
|DGC
|Pile Em Up Frosty Sweets
|ONT
|Evolution
|Pixies vs Pirates
|MI
|SG
|Year of the LuckyTap
|ONT
|Evolution
|Dungeon Quest
|CT
|DGC
|Dungeons and Diamonds
|ONT
|Evolution
|Sugar Monster
|MI
|SG
|Stadium Blackjack
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Halloween Riches
|ONT
|Evolution
|Harlequin Carnival
|ONT
|Evolution
|Ice Ice Yeti
|CT, NJ
|DGC
|Eggz! Power Combo
|ONT
|Evolution
|Egypt Megaways
|NJ
|DGC
|Fishin Loaded Pots Gold Blitz
|ONT
|DGC
|FlyX
|CT
|SG
|Bananaz 10K Ways
|NJ
|Evolution
|Knights Of Avalon
|NJ
|SG
|Lightning Tiger
|ONT
|Evolution
|Disturbed
|PA, MI
|DGC
|Iron County Outlaw
|PA
|DGC
|George's Gold
|PA
|SG
|We$t Coa$t Ca$h Infinity Reels
|ONT
|Evolution
|Jingle Bells Bonanza
|ONT
|DGC
|Joker Ice Frenzy Epic Strike
|CT
|DGC
|Champions of Olympus
|PA
|DGC
|Countess Cash
|CT
|DGC
|Tiki Reward
|ONT
|Evolution
|Case Closed
|PA
|SG
|Bloomin Bunnies
|ONT
|Evolution
|Bounty Hunters xNudge
|NJ
|DGC
|Break da Bank Retro Roller
|NJ
|DGC
|Mighty Titan link & Win
|ONT
|DGC
|Mining Pots of Gold
|NJ
|Evolution
|More Turkey
|ONT
|Evolution
|Poison Eve
|ONT
|DGC
|9 Enchanted Beans
|CT
|DGC
|Granny Vs Zombies
|MI
|Inspired
|The Terminator Win & Spin Bonus Buy
|CT
|IGT
|Triple Gold Bars
|CTFX, ONT
|DraftKings
|Quakey Shakey
|ONT
|Evolution
|Remember Gulag
|MI
|DGC
|Rome Fight For Gold
|ONT
|DGC
|Rome Fight for Gold Deluxe
|ONT
|Evolution
|Manhattan Goes Wild
|ONT
|Evolution
|Lost Relics II
|ONT
|Evolution
|Owls
|NJ, CT, MI, PA, WV
|Everi
|Peking Fantasy
|ONT
|Evolution
|WiXX
|ONT
|DGC
|Woolly Wilds
|ONT
|Inspired
|1001 Arabian Nights Plus Pays
|NJ
|Pariplay
|El Gran Chiguiro
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Fiery Kirin
|PA
|WhiteHat
|Big Catch Bass Fishing
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Big Money Frenzy
|MI
|Evolution
|Blackjack 10
|NJ, PA, MI, CT, ONT
|High 5
|Arctic Sky
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Around the Reels in 80 Wilds
|ONT
|Inspired
|Gold Fishy Freespins
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Gold Stacks 88 Lunar Festival
|MI
|IGT
|Blackjack Singlehand Poker & Pairs
|CT, MI, PA, WV
|Everi
|Jackpot Inferno
|PA
|SG
|Year of the LuckyTap
|MI, PA
|Pariplay
|Dwarf Riches
|ONT
|Evolution
|Don't Eat The Candy
|PA
|SG
|Double Fancy 7s
|NJ
|SG
|Wild Shift
|ONT
|Evolution
|Easy Gold
|PA, MI
|DGC
|Fishin Loaded Pots Gold Blitz
|WV
|ODDSworks
|Aztec Temple Treasures
|WV
|ODDSworks
|lightning Jungle
|ONT
|Evolution
|Lights Camera Cash
|PA, MI, CT
|WhiteHat
|Deal Or No Deal Thunderspins
|ONT
|IGT
|Game King Video Poker Jackpot
|MI
|DGC
|George's Gold
|PA
|Evolution
|Vegas Rush
|ONT
|Evolution
|Judgement Day Megaways
|NJ
|Pariplay
|Cup Glory
|NJ, MI, CT
|Evolution
|Sheep Gone Wild
|ONT
|Spin
|Sky Ball Winning Wall
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Bubbly Wild
|NJ
|Anaxi
|Buffalo Gold Collection
|ONT
|IGT
|Precious Panda: Hold & Win
|NJ
|Spin
|Ultra Rush Divine Protector
|WV
|ODDSworks
|The Legend of Ching Shih
|NJ, MI
|Spin
|Professor Big Win
|NJ, MI
|Evolution
|Magic Tricks
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Wolf Legend Megaways Jackpot Royale
|MI
|DGC
|12 Western Horseshoes
|ONT
|DGC
|Age of Conquest
Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino.