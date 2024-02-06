Report: Chicago Sky Kahleah Copper traded to Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper has reportedly been traded to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for draft picks and unannounced players. Copper averaged 18.7 points per game last season, adding 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game on average, as well.

BREAKING: The Chicago Sky is trading Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for players and draft pick compensation, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 6, 2024

Khristina Williams reported the news first. Copper has been the team’s leading scorer every year since 2021, when the Sky first won the WNBA Finals. Copper was named the Finals MVP of that 2021 team and has earned WNBA All-Star honors in each of the last three seasons.

Several members of that championship team have since been traded away — Candace Parker is now with the Aces, and Courtney Vandersloot went to the New York Liberty. With the departure of Copper to the Mercury, the strongholds from that 2021 team are now gone. Allie Quigley is the only one who remains.

The 2024 WNBA season tips off in May.

More to come on the details of the trade. Check back for updates.