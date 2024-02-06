 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Game Releases in December 2023

Our large selection of casino games has gotten even larger. Check out the latest additions to our DraftKings Casino game catalog.

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.

Without further ado, here is the list of games released in December, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.

New Games for December 2023

Jurisdiction Vendor Game
MI Rising Digital 1 Spectacular Feast
NJ Pariplay 10x Minimum Gift Edition
ONT Rising Digital 1st Wealthy Beauty
MI, CT Slingo 4 Fantastic Fish
NJ Pariplay 5 Wild Reindeers
NJ, MI, PA, ONT SG 8X Crystal Bells
MI IGT 9 Pearls of Fortune
NJ, MI Greentube A Christmas Full of Wilds
NJ Everymatrix Aladdin's Rollover Respins
PA, ONT Rising Digital Ancient Gifts
NJ Everymatrix Armadillo Does Christmas
NJ Everymatrix Armadillo Goes West
MI, CT SG ARRR! 10K Ways
ONT SG Bananaz 10K Ways
NJ Spin Bankers & Cash
MI, WV WhiteHat Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale
ONT Evolution Beach Invaders
NJ Evolution Beehive Bonanza
ONT Evolution Big Bang Boom
NJ DGC Big Boom Riches
PA Inspired Big Egyptian Fortune
MI Greentube BINGO STAXX Rudolphs Reign
PA Evolution Blackjack 13
PA Evolution Blackjack 14
PA Evolution Blackjack 25
NJ WhiteHat Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender)
NJ, MI, WV, CT, ONT SG Bonanza Falls
MI Pariplay Book of Enchantments
NJ IGT Brilliant Diamonds Hold & Win
PA Evolution Bugsy's Bar
NJ, MI Pariplay Bull Blitz Fortunes of the Orient
NJ Evolution Buster's Bones
NJ Evolution Cai Shen 168
NJ, ONT IGT Cash Eruption Vegas
WV IGT Cleopatra II
CT Inspired Cops N Robbers Big Money Trick or Treat
NJ, MI, PA, ONT Inspired Cops N Robbers Big Money Christmas
CT DGC Countess Cash
CT Evolution Crab Trap
NJ, PA WhiteHat Crabbin For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot Royale
CT Evolution Craps
NJ Evolution Crazy Coin Flip
CT DGC Crazy Digginz Its All Mine
WV IGT Da Vinci Diamonds Dual Play
NJ WhiteHat Deal Or No Deal Megaways Jackpot Royale
NJ DGC Devilish Fortunes
MI High 5 Dollar Llama
WV DraftKings DraftKings Balloon
PA DraftKings DraftKings Hop it & Profit
CT SG DraftKings Perfect Toss LuckyTap
MI, CT, WV, ONT DraftKings DraftKings Super Sweeper
PA DraftKings DraftKings Texas Hold'em Showdown
ONT DGC DRAGON'S LOOT LINK&WIN 4TUNE
ONT Pariplay Dragons of the North Megaways
NJ Spin Electric Jungle
PA Rising Digital Endless Fortune
NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Fiesta De Bailarina
NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Fiesta De Toros
ONT DGC Fire and Roses Jolly Joker
ONT Evolution Fruit Shop Frenzy
NJ Spin Full Force Good Deal Link
ONT Spin Full Force Link Vegas Revue
NJ, MI Ainsworth Galaxy Gold CashStacks Gold
ONT DGC Gem Fire Frenzy
MI, WV WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Megaways
NJ High 5 Golden Gladiator
WV, ONT Everi Golden Nugget Stepper
NJ High 5 Golden Peony
NJ, MI Ainsworth Grand Legacy
MI IGT Great Aztec Megaways
NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Hao Yun Ingots
NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Hao Yun Treasures
MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution Here Kitty Kitty
PA Rising Digital Hidden Rainforest
NJ SG Hi-Lo
CT, WV SG Hot Hot Blazing Lock
NJ, MI, ONT SG Hot Hot Blazing Lock Fire Pots
ONT SG Hot Slot: Mystery Jackpot Joker
WV IGT Ice Heist
CT DGC Iron County Outlaw
MI, CT, ONT Evolution Jack and the Beanstalk Remastered
ONT Pariplay Jade King
CT DGC Jade Shuriken
MI Evolution Jingle Bells
MI Pariplay Jonny Ventura and the Eye of Ra
MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution Knights of Avalon
MI DGC Kodiak Kingdom
WV SG Lightning Box Keno
MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution London Tube
ONT DGC Loot Boost
ONT SG Lucky Fish
NJ High 5 Lucky Pug
ONT SG Lucky Reels
ONT SG Magic Fruits Deluxe
ONT Evolution Magic Powers Megaways
ONT SG Magic Stars 3
ONT Evolution Magic Tricks
NJ High 5 Majestic Sea
NJ Greentube Manic Potions
ONT DGC Massive Gold
NJ High 5 Mayan Goddess
WV SG Mines
MI, PA, CT Evolution Monsters Unchained
NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Mustang Money Energized
NJ, MI Pariplay Mystery Fox Christmas Party
NJ, MI, ONT High 5 Old Mac Dollars
ONT IGT Olympus Hades Megaways
MI Pariplay Phoenix Gold
ONT SG Power of Gods: Valhalla
ONT SG Power of Sun: Svarog
ONT SG Prosperity Pearls
NJ DraftKings Quakey Shakey
NJ DGC Queens of Ra: Power Combo
ONT SG Quick Hit Blitz
NJ, MI, PA, CT SG Quick Hit Blitz Blue
ONT DGC Red Hot Riches
MI, PA WhiteHat Rick and Morty Megaways
NJ WhiteHat Rick and Morty WLDD Jackpot Royale
WV WhiteHat Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! Jackpot Royale
MI Greentube Rise of Tut Magic Buy Bonus
NJ, MI ODDSworks Roulette Up
NJ DGC Rubies of Egypt
WV WhiteHat Saint Nicked Jackpot Royale
NJ, MI, CT SG Santa Pays LuckyTap
PA Inspired Santa Stacked Freespins
NJ, MI Pariplay Santa's Fortune
CT, ONT High 5 Santa's World
CT Inspired Secret 7's
MI Slingo Slingo Cosmic Clusters
CT Slingo Slingo Deadliest Catch
NJ, CT Slingo Slingo Elf Blitz
MI Slingo Slingo Golden Envelope
CT Slingo Slingo Space Invaders
MI Slingo Slingo X-Scream
NJ, MI SG Smash Nudge Skillstar
NJ SG Stick'em
CT SG Super Prize Punch LuckyTap
NJ Evolution Superstars
NJ Evolution Taco Fury XXXtreme
NJ DGC Team Santa Power Combo
CT Inspired Terminator Win & Spin Bonus Buy
PA IGT Texas Tea
MI Greentube Thunder Cash - Voodoo Magic 95%
MI Greentube Thunder Cash: Charming Lady
NJ Evolution Transylvania: Night of Blood
NJ, WV IGT Triple Gold Bars
NJ High 5 Triple Raven
CT DGC Trojan Kingdom
NJ High 5 Tumbling Together
NJ, PA Evolution Twin Spin XXXtreme
PA SG Ultimate Fire Link Country Lights
ONT SG Unicorn Reels
CT SG West Coast Cash Infinity Reels
NJ High 5 Western Champions
ONT Evolution Wild Flower
ONT Evolution Wild Unicorns
ONT Pariplay Wildwood Buffalo

Stay updated on the latest casino games and find new favorites at DraftKings Casino, where it’s game time all the time.

