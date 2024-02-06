New Game Releases in December 2023

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.

Without further ado, here is the list of games released in December, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.

New Games for December 2023 Jurisdiction Vendor Game Jurisdiction Vendor Game MI Rising Digital 1 Spectacular Feast NJ Pariplay 10x Minimum Gift Edition ONT Rising Digital 1st Wealthy Beauty MI, CT Slingo 4 Fantastic Fish NJ Pariplay 5 Wild Reindeers NJ, MI, PA, ONT SG 8X Crystal Bells MI IGT 9 Pearls of Fortune NJ, MI Greentube A Christmas Full of Wilds NJ Everymatrix Aladdin's Rollover Respins PA, ONT Rising Digital Ancient Gifts NJ Everymatrix Armadillo Does Christmas NJ Everymatrix Armadillo Goes West MI, CT SG ARRR! 10K Ways ONT SG Bananaz 10K Ways NJ Spin Bankers & Cash MI, WV WhiteHat Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale ONT Evolution Beach Invaders NJ Evolution Beehive Bonanza ONT Evolution Big Bang Boom NJ DGC Big Boom Riches PA Inspired Big Egyptian Fortune MI Greentube BINGO STAXX Rudolphs Reign PA Evolution Blackjack 13 PA Evolution Blackjack 14 PA Evolution Blackjack 25 NJ WhiteHat Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender) NJ, MI, WV, CT, ONT SG Bonanza Falls MI Pariplay Book of Enchantments NJ IGT Brilliant Diamonds Hold & Win PA Evolution Bugsy's Bar NJ, MI Pariplay Bull Blitz Fortunes of the Orient NJ Evolution Buster's Bones NJ Evolution Cai Shen 168 NJ, ONT IGT Cash Eruption Vegas WV IGT Cleopatra II CT Inspired Cops N Robbers Big Money Trick or Treat NJ, MI, PA, ONT Inspired Cops N Robbers Big Money Christmas CT DGC Countess Cash CT Evolution Crab Trap NJ, PA WhiteHat Crabbin For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot Royale CT Evolution Craps NJ Evolution Crazy Coin Flip CT DGC Crazy Digginz Its All Mine WV IGT Da Vinci Diamonds Dual Play NJ WhiteHat Deal Or No Deal Megaways Jackpot Royale NJ DGC Devilish Fortunes MI High 5 Dollar Llama WV DraftKings DraftKings Balloon PA DraftKings DraftKings Hop it & Profit CT SG DraftKings Perfect Toss LuckyTap MI, CT, WV, ONT DraftKings DraftKings Super Sweeper PA DraftKings DraftKings Texas Hold'em Showdown ONT DGC DRAGON'S LOOT LINK&WIN 4TUNE ONT Pariplay Dragons of the North Megaways NJ Spin Electric Jungle PA Rising Digital Endless Fortune NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Fiesta De Bailarina NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Fiesta De Toros ONT DGC Fire and Roses Jolly Joker ONT Evolution Fruit Shop Frenzy NJ Spin Full Force Good Deal Link ONT Spin Full Force Link Vegas Revue NJ, MI Ainsworth Galaxy Gold CashStacks Gold ONT DGC Gem Fire Frenzy MI, WV WhiteHat Genie Wishmaker Megaways NJ High 5 Golden Gladiator WV, ONT Everi Golden Nugget Stepper NJ High 5 Golden Peony NJ, MI Ainsworth Grand Legacy MI IGT Great Aztec Megaways NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Hao Yun Ingots NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Hao Yun Treasures MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution Here Kitty Kitty PA Rising Digital Hidden Rainforest NJ SG Hi-Lo CT, WV SG Hot Hot Blazing Lock NJ, MI, ONT SG Hot Hot Blazing Lock Fire Pots ONT SG Hot Slot: Mystery Jackpot Joker WV IGT Ice Heist CT DGC Iron County Outlaw MI, CT, ONT Evolution Jack and the Beanstalk Remastered ONT Pariplay Jade King CT DGC Jade Shuriken MI Evolution Jingle Bells MI Pariplay Jonny Ventura and the Eye of Ra MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution Knights of Avalon MI DGC Kodiak Kingdom WV SG Lightning Box Keno MI, PA, CT, ONT Evolution London Tube ONT DGC Loot Boost ONT SG Lucky Fish NJ High 5 Lucky Pug ONT SG Lucky Reels ONT SG Magic Fruits Deluxe ONT Evolution Magic Powers Megaways ONT SG Magic Stars 3 ONT Evolution Magic Tricks NJ High 5 Majestic Sea NJ Greentube Manic Potions ONT DGC Massive Gold NJ High 5 Mayan Goddess WV SG Mines MI, PA, CT Evolution Monsters Unchained NJ, MI, PA Ainsworth Mustang Money Energized NJ, MI Pariplay Mystery Fox Christmas Party NJ, MI, ONT High 5 Old Mac Dollars ONT IGT Olympus Hades Megaways MI Pariplay Phoenix Gold ONT SG Power of Gods: Valhalla ONT SG Power of Sun: Svarog ONT SG Prosperity Pearls NJ DraftKings Quakey Shakey NJ DGC Queens of Ra: Power Combo ONT SG Quick Hit Blitz NJ, MI, PA, CT SG Quick Hit Blitz Blue ONT DGC Red Hot Riches MI, PA WhiteHat Rick and Morty Megaways NJ WhiteHat Rick and Morty WLDD Jackpot Royale WV WhiteHat Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! Jackpot Royale MI Greentube Rise of Tut Magic Buy Bonus NJ, MI ODDSworks Roulette Up NJ DGC Rubies of Egypt WV WhiteHat Saint Nicked Jackpot Royale NJ, MI, CT SG Santa Pays LuckyTap PA Inspired Santa Stacked Freespins NJ, MI Pariplay Santa's Fortune CT, ONT High 5 Santa's World CT Inspired Secret 7's MI Slingo Slingo Cosmic Clusters CT Slingo Slingo Deadliest Catch NJ, CT Slingo Slingo Elf Blitz MI Slingo Slingo Golden Envelope CT Slingo Slingo Space Invaders MI Slingo Slingo X-Scream NJ, MI SG Smash Nudge Skillstar NJ SG Stick'em CT SG Super Prize Punch LuckyTap NJ Evolution Superstars NJ Evolution Taco Fury XXXtreme NJ DGC Team Santa Power Combo CT Inspired Terminator Win & Spin Bonus Buy PA IGT Texas Tea MI Greentube Thunder Cash - Voodoo Magic 95% MI Greentube Thunder Cash: Charming Lady NJ Evolution Transylvania: Night of Blood NJ, WV IGT Triple Gold Bars NJ High 5 Triple Raven CT DGC Trojan Kingdom NJ High 5 Tumbling Together NJ, PA Evolution Twin Spin XXXtreme PA SG Ultimate Fire Link Country Lights ONT SG Unicorn Reels CT SG West Coast Cash Infinity Reels NJ High 5 Western Champions ONT Evolution Wild Flower ONT Evolution Wild Unicorns ONT Pariplay Wildwood Buffalo

