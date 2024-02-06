New Game Releases in December 2023

At DraftKings, boredom is a thing of the past and there’s always something new to play. From slots and video poker to blackjack and jackpots, we’re unveiling the hottest trends and introducing you to titles that put a fresh spin on online casino gaming.
Without further ado, here is the list of games released in December, and the corresponding state where you can legally play from.
New Games for December 2023
|Jurisdiction
|Vendor
|Game
|MI
|Rising Digital
|1 Spectacular Feast
|NJ
|Pariplay
|10x Minimum Gift Edition
|ONT
|Rising Digital
|1st Wealthy Beauty
|MI, CT
|Slingo
|4 Fantastic Fish
|NJ
|Pariplay
|5 Wild Reindeers
|NJ, MI, PA, ONT
|SG
|8X Crystal Bells
|MI
|IGT
|9 Pearls of Fortune
|NJ, MI
|Greentube
|A Christmas Full of Wilds
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Aladdin's Rollover Respins
|PA, ONT
|Rising Digital
|Ancient Gifts
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Armadillo Does Christmas
|NJ
|Everymatrix
|Armadillo Goes West
|MI, CT
|SG
|ARRR! 10K Ways
|ONT
|SG
|Bananaz 10K Ways
|NJ
|Spin
|Bankers & Cash
|MI, WV
|WhiteHat
|Bankin' Bacon Jackpot Royale
|ONT
|Evolution
|Beach Invaders
|NJ
|Evolution
|Beehive Bonanza
|ONT
|Evolution
|Big Bang Boom
|NJ
|DGC
|Big Boom Riches
|PA
|Inspired
|Big Egyptian Fortune
|MI
|Greentube
|BINGO STAXX Rudolphs Reign
|PA
|Evolution
|Blackjack 13
|PA
|Evolution
|Blackjack 14
|PA
|Evolution
|Blackjack 25
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Blackjack Players Choice (No Surrender)
|NJ, MI, WV, CT, ONT
|SG
|Bonanza Falls
|MI
|Pariplay
|Book of Enchantments
|NJ
|IGT
|Brilliant Diamonds Hold & Win
|PA
|Evolution
|Bugsy's Bar
|NJ, MI
|Pariplay
|Bull Blitz Fortunes of the Orient
|NJ
|Evolution
|Buster's Bones
|NJ
|Evolution
|Cai Shen 168
|NJ, ONT
|IGT
|Cash Eruption Vegas
|WV
|IGT
|Cleopatra II
|CT
|Inspired
|Cops N Robbers Big Money Trick or Treat
|NJ, MI, PA, ONT
|Inspired
|Cops N Robbers Big Money Christmas
|CT
|DGC
|Countess Cash
|CT
|Evolution
|Crab Trap
|NJ, PA
|WhiteHat
|Crabbin For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot Royale
|CT
|Evolution
|Craps
|NJ
|Evolution
|Crazy Coin Flip
|CT
|DGC
|Crazy Digginz Its All Mine
|WV
|IGT
|Da Vinci Diamonds Dual Play
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Deal Or No Deal Megaways Jackpot Royale
|NJ
|DGC
|Devilish Fortunes
|MI
|High 5
|Dollar Llama
|WV
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Balloon
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Hop it & Profit
|CT
|SG
|DraftKings Perfect Toss LuckyTap
|MI, CT, WV, ONT
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Super Sweeper
|PA
|DraftKings
|DraftKings Texas Hold'em Showdown
|ONT
|DGC
|DRAGON'S LOOT LINK&WIN 4TUNE
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Dragons of the North Megaways
|NJ
|Spin
|Electric Jungle
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Endless Fortune
|NJ, MI, PA
|Ainsworth
|Fiesta De Bailarina
|NJ, MI, PA
|Ainsworth
|Fiesta De Toros
|ONT
|DGC
|Fire and Roses Jolly Joker
|ONT
|Evolution
|Fruit Shop Frenzy
|NJ
|Spin
|Full Force Good Deal Link
|ONT
|Spin
|Full Force Link Vegas Revue
|NJ, MI
|Ainsworth
|Galaxy Gold CashStacks Gold
|ONT
|DGC
|Gem Fire Frenzy
|MI, WV
|WhiteHat
|Genie Wishmaker Megaways
|NJ
|High 5
|Golden Gladiator
|WV, ONT
|Everi
|Golden Nugget Stepper
|NJ
|High 5
|Golden Peony
|NJ, MI
|Ainsworth
|Grand Legacy
|MI
|IGT
|Great Aztec Megaways
|NJ, MI, PA
|Ainsworth
|Hao Yun Ingots
|NJ, MI, PA
|Ainsworth
|Hao Yun Treasures
|MI, PA, CT, ONT
|Evolution
|Here Kitty Kitty
|PA
|Rising Digital
|Hidden Rainforest
|NJ
|SG
|Hi-Lo
|CT, WV
|SG
|Hot Hot Blazing Lock
|NJ, MI, ONT
|SG
|Hot Hot Blazing Lock Fire Pots
|ONT
|SG
|Hot Slot: Mystery Jackpot Joker
|WV
|IGT
|Ice Heist
|CT
|DGC
|Iron County Outlaw
|MI, CT, ONT
|Evolution
|Jack and the Beanstalk Remastered
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Jade King
|CT
|DGC
|Jade Shuriken
|MI
|Evolution
|Jingle Bells
|MI
|Pariplay
|Jonny Ventura and the Eye of Ra
|MI, PA, CT, ONT
|Evolution
|Knights of Avalon
|MI
|DGC
|Kodiak Kingdom
|WV
|SG
|Lightning Box Keno
|MI, PA, CT, ONT
|Evolution
|London Tube
|ONT
|DGC
|Loot Boost
|ONT
|SG
|Lucky Fish
|NJ
|High 5
|Lucky Pug
|ONT
|SG
|Lucky Reels
|ONT
|SG
|Magic Fruits Deluxe
|ONT
|Evolution
|Magic Powers Megaways
|ONT
|SG
|Magic Stars 3
|ONT
|Evolution
|Magic Tricks
|NJ
|High 5
|Majestic Sea
|NJ
|Greentube
|Manic Potions
|ONT
|DGC
|Massive Gold
|NJ
|High 5
|Mayan Goddess
|WV
|SG
|Mines
|MI, PA, CT
|Evolution
|Monsters Unchained
|NJ, MI, PA
|Ainsworth
|Mustang Money Energized
|NJ, MI
|Pariplay
|Mystery Fox Christmas Party
|NJ, MI, ONT
|High 5
|Old Mac Dollars
|ONT
|IGT
|Olympus Hades Megaways
|MI
|Pariplay
|Phoenix Gold
|ONT
|SG
|Power of Gods: Valhalla
|ONT
|SG
|Power of Sun: Svarog
|ONT
|SG
|Prosperity Pearls
|NJ
|DraftKings
|Quakey Shakey
|NJ
|DGC
|Queens of Ra: Power Combo
|ONT
|SG
|Quick Hit Blitz
|NJ, MI, PA, CT
|SG
|Quick Hit Blitz Blue
|ONT
|DGC
|Red Hot Riches
|MI, PA
|WhiteHat
|Rick and Morty Megaways
|NJ
|WhiteHat
|Rick and Morty WLDD Jackpot Royale
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! Jackpot Royale
|MI
|Greentube
|Rise of Tut Magic Buy Bonus
|NJ, MI
|ODDSworks
|Roulette Up
|NJ
|DGC
|Rubies of Egypt
|WV
|WhiteHat
|Saint Nicked Jackpot Royale
|NJ, MI, CT
|SG
|Santa Pays LuckyTap
|PA
|Inspired
|Santa Stacked Freespins
|NJ, MI
|Pariplay
|Santa's Fortune
|CT, ONT
|High 5
|Santa's World
|CT
|Inspired
|Secret 7's
|MI
|Slingo
|Slingo Cosmic Clusters
|CT
|Slingo
|Slingo Deadliest Catch
|NJ, CT
|Slingo
|Slingo Elf Blitz
|MI
|Slingo
|Slingo Golden Envelope
|CT
|Slingo
|Slingo Space Invaders
|MI
|Slingo
|Slingo X-Scream
|NJ, MI
|SG
|Smash Nudge Skillstar
|NJ
|SG
|Stick'em
|CT
|SG
|Super Prize Punch LuckyTap
|NJ
|Evolution
|Superstars
|NJ
|Evolution
|Taco Fury XXXtreme
|NJ
|DGC
|Team Santa Power Combo
|CT
|Inspired
|Terminator Win & Spin Bonus Buy
|PA
|IGT
|Texas Tea
|MI
|Greentube
|Thunder Cash - Voodoo Magic 95%
|MI
|Greentube
|Thunder Cash: Charming Lady
|NJ
|Evolution
|Transylvania: Night of Blood
|NJ, WV
|IGT
|Triple Gold Bars
|NJ
|High 5
|Triple Raven
|CT
|DGC
|Trojan Kingdom
|NJ
|High 5
|Tumbling Together
|NJ, PA
|Evolution
|Twin Spin XXXtreme
|PA
|SG
|Ultimate Fire Link Country Lights
|ONT
|SG
|Unicorn Reels
|CT
|SG
|West Coast Cash Infinity Reels
|NJ
|High 5
|Western Champions
|ONT
|Evolution
|Wild Flower
|ONT
|Evolution
|Wild Unicorns
|ONT
|Pariplay
|Wildwood Buffalo
