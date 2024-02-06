Pick on the Spread for Rhode Island-George Washington on February 6

The George Washington Revolutionaries and Rhode Island Rams have both taken five losses in Atlantic 10 play to this point and hook up in Washington DC on Tuesday looking to start a run.

Rhode Island Rams vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (-5.5, 157)

The home and road defensive splits are quite stark for George Washington, who entered the week 99th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, surrendering 20 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home.

On the other side, Rhode Island has been an inconsistent team on offense, ranking 185th in points scored per possession entering the week and having scored 71 points or fewer in six of their past seven games after having scored at least 78 points each of the previous four games leading up to this run.

Much of the Rams volatility is due to their inability to protect the ball, ranking 282nd in turnovers committed per possession, which climbs to 327th on the road with Rhode Island scoring 10.1 points per 100 possessions fewer when away from home than at home.

To make Rhode Island’s turnover conundrum worse, the team is unable to generate turnovers on defense, ranking 361st out of 362 Division I teams in turnovers forced on a per possession basis, a big reason why Rhode Island is 319th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis overall and 360th when away from home.

The inability of Rhode Island to generate turnovers will allow a George Washington team that is 282nd in turnovers per possession committed at home to have cleaner possessions against a Rams team that is 347th in opponents road 3-point shop percentage at 39.3%

On the road, George Washington is just as bad at guarding the 3-point line, ranking 346th in road opponent 3-point shooting percentage, but at home, their defense is 62nd in this category with teams making just 29.7% of their 3’s.

If Rhode Island keeps this game close, their free throw shooting is of massive concern with the team 358th out of 362 Division I teams with a 62.7% free throw shooting percentage.

With George Washington shooting 75.1% at the free throw line this season and pairing that with a defensive blocked shot rate of 10.1% at hone, which ranks 16th in the country, the Revolutionaries will defend their home court and win on Tuesday.

The Play: George Washington -5.5