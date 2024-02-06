Injury status for Kentucky’s DJ Wagner vs. Vanderbilt on Tuesday

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats will head down to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday and guard DJ Wagner is expected to miss the contest, per Aaron Gershon of 247Sports.

The freshman point guard has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed two straight games for the Wildcats. He last appeared in the team’s victory over Arkansas on January 27 and the team has struggled without him, losing games against Florida and Tennessee last week. The five-star from Camden, NJ, has made an immediate impact in his first season in Lexington, averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists through 18 games this year. Fellow freshman guard Reed Sheppard has been starting in his place and will most likely do so again tonight if Wagner is once again officially ruled out.

Kentucky enters the game as an 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 152.