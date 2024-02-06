Injury status for UConn’s Alex Karaban vs. Butler on Tuesday

The No. 1 Connecticut Huskies will host the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday and forward Alex Karaban has once again been ruled as a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

The sophomore tweaked his ankle during last Wednesday’s win over Providence and ultimately missed Saturday’s victory over St. John’s. He was able to participate in pregame warmups of the latter contest and has been active in the last few days of practice according to head coach Dan Hurley. They’ll test his ankle in the hours leading up to tipoff and make a decision.

Karaban has been having an excellent season for the defending national champions and has been named a top 10 candidate for the Karl Malone Award, an award given to the nation’s top power forward. Through 21 games, the Southborough, MA, native has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds rebounds per contest and has played a large role in the Huskies being the top ranked team heading into Tuesday. UConn went with a lineup of four guards and center Donovan Clingan in his absence on Saturday and may employ a similar approach if he’s unable to go in this game.

UConn enters the game as a heavy 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 146.