NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 6

There are six games on Tuesday’s main NBA DFS slate, which means there are a solid amount of value plays for managers to pick out. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,600

Whitmore continues to excel in his reserve role for the Rockets. He’s logged 20+ DKFP in six straight games now and has shown no signs of letting up, but that hasn’t led to a big price increase. He should continue to perform well against the Pacers, who rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing wing players. Roster Whitmore without second-guessing it tonight.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,300

Jalen Williams is listed as questionable tonight, so there’s a chance he does return to the lineup. That would impact Dort’s minutes, although the forward should be able to have a decent outing against the Jazz regardless of Williams’ status. Utah ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards, and Dort is coming off a massive 40.3 DKFP outing against the Raptors.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,300

Reid might not explode like other value plays, but he offers a consistent role in a favorable matchup Tuesday. The Timberwolves big man is averaging 23 DKFP per game this season, and faces a Bulls team that ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men. Reid does carry some upside as a solid three-point shooter, but this play is more about his floor than his ceiling.