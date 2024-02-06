Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by the usual doubleheader on TNT. There’s plenty of great player prop opportunities for bettors to target and here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Grizzlies (-120)

The Knicks point guard has put up some insane numbers over the last 10 games. Even in the most recent contest, a loss to the Lakers, Brunson put up 36 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. In the last 10 games, Brunson is averaging 32.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Those averages put him over this line and the Grizzlies are a mess of a roster. Take Brunson to keep up his strong production.

Tyler Herro over 3.5 assists vs. Magic (-110)

Orlando has one of the best defenses in the league, so this could be a challenge even at a lower line. Herro has gone over this mark four times in the last five games, and he’s settled into more of a distributing role with Terry Rozier in the backcourt with him. He didn’t play in the last game, so be sure to check the injury report before locking in this prop. In two games against the Magic this season, Herro averaged 4.5 assists per game. He should go over this line again Tuesday.

Kevin Durant under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Bucks (-135)

Betting any Durant under is risky, especially when it involves him scoring. Even though the Suns star has been incredibly efficient from deep and went over this mark in the last three games, he had five unders in a row prior to that. The Bucks might have their issues defensively, but they do rank sixth in opponent three-point percentage. Take the under on Durant’s triples prop.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks vs. Jazz (-115)

The Thunder big man has become the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year, and it’s largely due to his defense. Holmgren has registered two blocks in the last four games, and eight of the last nine games. The Jazz rank 29th in opponent blocks allowed, so Holmgren should be able to have a field day here.