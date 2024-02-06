How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 58

The best part about Las Vegas is it’s one of the most walkable cities in North America if you’re visiting. The weather is (usually) pretty good, there are tons of pedestrian areas along Las Vegas Boulevard, and everything flows in a North-South direction.

But getting to Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, is a bit more of a to-do.

The spaceship-like facility is on the other side of I-15 from the rest of the tourism corridor, so it can be a bit of a hike to get to games. But for ease of access and use, you’ll still probably want to walk to the game if possible.

The pathway in the video listed above, located between Mandalay Bay and the Luxor Hotel, is the most common way to get back and forth. Hacienda Boulevard is closed to vehicular traffic on event days, so most people just walk to the game over the bridge.

If the weather is hot, you’ll even see oversized ice water jugs in the middle of the street with free cups for what can be about a one-mile trek. But if you’re coming from anywhere on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s for sure the way to go.

The top left corner of this map is where you’ll find the Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

If you’re arriving early, we’d suggest taking the Deuce Bus, the Las Vegas Monorail (which runs along the East Side of Las Vegas Boulevard), or any rideshare or cab to Luxor or Mandalay Bay. Or if you’re on the South Strip already, you can walk from your hotel.

If you’re willing to walk a bit more before the game, check out The Park outside of T-Mobile Arena as a place to relax and have something to eat or drink. Just give yourself an extra 10 minutes or so to walk to the stadium from here.

Also, there are some tips for Allegiant Stadium we’ve found useful after attending a few events there.

Don’t bring anything but a small, clear bag. A friend had to wait in line to check his attache bag for a Gold Cup soccer match between Mexico and Jamaica, and the line just to hand over his items was well over 20 minutes, and they charged him $20 for the privilege. You can see the stadium’s bag policy here. Use Clear if you have it for lines at the airport already. The service also extends to some stadiums (including T-Mobile Arena across the street), and you’ll find the lines often much shorter to get into the game this way. It’s Lanes 49 and 50 when entering the stadium. Don’t plan on using cash: All concessions at Allegiant are credit card payments only.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.