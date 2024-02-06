Breaking down Super Bowl 58 MVP odds

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium. Let’s take a look at the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won the award twice already, in 2020 and 2023 after defeating the 49ers and the Eagles in the title game. Mahomes (+125) and 49ers QB Brock Purdy (+225) lead the way on the odds board. The winning quarterback of the Super Bowl has won the MVP award in 13 of the last 20 years, so Purdy and Mahomes are the guys to beat.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey follows a logical next man in. The RB is the sun around which the Niners offense orbits, and if he scores more than once — which he has in both playoff games thus far — he will likely come home with an MVP.

After a fairly large gap in the odds, we come to receivers. Travis Kelce enters at +1200 after several impressive playoff performances. Kelce has scored three TDs in the postseason, and we can expect him to see a large share of targets from Mahomes. He — and any receiver — will likely need more than one touchdown to have a shot at MVP.

The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel follows at +2000 after an eight-reception, 89-yard performance in The NFC Championship Game, and Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is installed at +2800. Again, we will need to see multiple TDs from any of these players for them to have a shot at MVP.

George Kittle and Rashee Rice enter at +6000 apiece to win the award. The highest defensive player on the odds board is, unsurprisingly, Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa, installed at +7500. The MVP is most commonly a QB award, and has more generally been an offensive award throughout Super Bowl history — the last time a defender won MVP was back in 2016, when Von Miller won for the Broncos with 2.5 sacks. Just one other defender has won the award in the last 20 years, and just 10 defenders have earned Super Bowl MVP honors throughout history. (Note: in Super Bowl XII, defensive linemen Harvey Martin and Randy White were awarded the only double-MVP award in the game’s history.)