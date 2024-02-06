We’ve got a printable Super Bowl 58 prop bet scorecard for you, with results to come

Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the focus will be on this clash for the Lombardi Trophy, there is no shortage of bets that you can place on football’s biggest game. There are bets for every level of fan, from the length of the national anthem to the total number of touchdowns that will be scored.

DraftKings brings you 26 prop bets with an either/or answer on its printable prop bet tracker you can find at the link here. We will be updating the results below as they come in on Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you are a betting pro or just doing an office pool, prop bets are a great way to keep your attention throughout the game. Whether you’re keeping tabs on the number of punts or the number of pass attempts by Brock Purdy/Patrick Mahomes, this is a fun way to stay in tune with nearly every facet of the game and earn some cash in the process.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 58 will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. San Francisco enters the game as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5. The 49ers are a -125 moneyline favorite, making the Chiefs a +105 underdog.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

Results

Coin Toss Result: Heads/Tails

Team to Record First 1st Down: Kansas City/San Francisco

First to Happen: Touchdown/Field Goal

Length of the National Anthem: Over 95 seconds/Under 95 seconds

First Team to 10 Points: Kansas City/San Francisco

Jersey Number of First Touchdown Scorer: Over 22.5/Under 22.5

First Team to Call a Timeout: Kansas City/San Francisco

FRZT - First Team in Opponent’s Red Zone: Kansas City/San Francisco

Either Team to miss a field goal: Yes/No

Player to throw first INT: Mahomes/Purdy-None

Total first-half points: Over 23.5/Under 23.5

Team to score longest touchdown: Kansas City/San Francisco

Total successful field goals: Over 3.5/Under 3.5

Total punts by both teams: Over 7.5/Under 7.5

Total players to attempt a pass: Over 2.5/Under 2.5

Combined touchdown scorer jersey numbers: Over 121.5/Under 121.5

Octopus - Will a player score a touchdown AND a two-point conversion: Yes/No

Big Man Touchdown - Any off./def. tackle to score a TD: Yes/No

Shortest touchdown scored: Over 1.5 yards/Under 1.5 yards

The last team to score: Kansas City/San Francisco

Last play of the game to be a kneel down: Yes/No

Total touchdowns: Over 5.5/Under 5.5

Will the game go to overtime: Yes/No

Total yards of longest field goal: Over 46.5/Under 46.5

MVP position: QB/Other

Color of Gatorade bath: Red/other

