Who is in the 3-point Contest at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend?

The 3-point contest for the 2024 All-Star weekend in Indianapolis will take place Saturday ahead of the game Sunday evening. Here’s a look at some of the early participants for the event, according to Shams Charania.

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York's Jalen Brunson and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2024

The hometown hero Haliburton was a natural candidate to be in the contest, given his 39.8% clip from deep. Bucks teammates Lillard and Beasley have been on fire from the perimeter this season, combining for 272 three-pointers made. Beasley has the much superior percentage, largely because he is getting more open looks with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo occupying the opponent’s attention.

Brunson has been in the MVP conversation for the Knicks, and this is a great opportunity for the first-time All-Star to really make his presence felt over the weekend. Markkanen participated in last year’s contest as the hometown representative for Salt Lake City. Lillard won the event last year.

We’ll see if any other top perimeter shooters like Paul George, Trae Young and Klay Thompson will eventually step in to participate. Stephen Curry will be competing against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a celebrity three-point contest for charity.