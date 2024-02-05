Bracketology update for February 5: Is the West Coast Conference a one-bid league?

The conference basketball season is about halfway done for most of the bigger leagues, and the field of 68 is starting to take shape for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

St. Patrick’s Day doubles as Selection Sunday this year, which is the latest possible day on the calendar for The Big Dance to take place. Once again the Big 12 is the best league in the sport, with some bracketologists putting as many as 10 teams from the 14-team conference in the field. Via power ranking, most have it as Big East, SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 rounding out the top six leagues. The Mountain West and Atlantic 10 might be the only other multi-bid leagues, with the American, Missouri Valley, and West Coast lurking as potential bid thieves.

The MVC might be the most interesting of those leagues, with Indiana State and Drake having solid cases for bids even before Arch Madness begins. But it’s a down year for the WCC due to Gonzaga’s continued struggles, with Saint Mary’s the leader in that conference as of now, and the San Francisco Dons not doing enough to garner at-large consideration on their own. And the American might be a one-bid league if Florida Atlantic wins the auto bid, SMU fails to get any Quad 1 wins (0-2 so far), and Memphis continues to implode.

Here are the latest bubbles from four bracketologists:

Last four byes

Joe Lunardi ESPN

Texas

Providence

Texas A&M

Seton Hall

Sonny Giuliano Clutch Points

Boise State

Seton Hall

Nebraska

Florida

Texas

Texas A&M

Michigan State

Gonzaga

Last four in

Joe Lunardi

Memphis

Nebraska

Boise St.

Colorado

Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports

Memphis

Texas A&M

Washington State

Virginia

Sonny Giuliano

Virginia

Memphis

Colorado

Providence

Shelby Mast

Mississippi State

Washington State

Memphis

Virginia

First four out

Joe Lunardi

Florida

Washington St.

Gonzaga

Butler

Mike DeCourcy

Florida

Nevada

Colorado

Kansas State

Sonny Giuliano

Cincinnati

Washington State

Butler

Villanova

Shelby Mast

Providence

Oregon

Colorado

Nevada

Next four out

Joe Lunardi

Virginia

Cincinnati

Villanova

Oregon

Mike DeCourcy

Wake Forest

Drake

Virginia Tech

Butler

Sonny Giuliano

Gonzaga

Oregon

Nevada

Wake Forest

Shelby Mast

Saint Mary’s

Cincinnati

Richmond

Wake Forest

There are differences in how bracketologists handle teams. For example, even though Saint Mary’s is undefeated in West Coast Conference play with a two-game lead on Gonzaga, who they beat in Spokane on Saturday night, many will still have Gonzaga as the WCC’s automatic bid team because of their better power ranking. Others will go by conference record and give the auto spot to the SMC Gaels and have the Zags as a potential at-large.