Opening odds for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off on Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale. The notoriously rowdy, fun-filled tournament is not an elevated event this year, but that isn’t stopping the stars from coming to Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at +500 after winning the tournament each of the last two years. Scheffler will look to become the first golfer to earn a three-peat at the Phoenix Open since Arnold Palmer pulled off the feat in the 1960s.
Justin Thomas follows at +1000, with Max Homa installed at +1400. Jordan Spieth comes in at +1800, and the winner of last week’s shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark, enters at +2800. Hideki Matsuyama won the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017, but is a long shot this year at +5000. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is a full-field event, which means that there will be a cut after 36 holes wrap up on Friday. Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale.
2024 Waste Management Open Odds
|Golfer
|Opening Winner
|Opening Top 5
|Opening Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+500
|+130
|−150
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|+260
|+140
|Max Homa
|+1400
|+360
|+180
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|+450
|+230
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Min Woo Lee
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Byeong Hun An
|+2800
|+650
|+300
|Wyndham Clark
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Sungjae Im
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|J.T. Poston
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Tom Kim
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Sahith Theegala
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Eric Cole
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Adam Hadwin
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Rickie Fowler
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Beau Hossler
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Brian Harman
|+5500
|+1200
|+500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Thomas Detry
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Alex Noren
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Kevin Yu
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Shane Lowry
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Emiliano Grillo
|+7500
|+1600
|+650
|Denny McCarthy
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Brendon Todd
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|+1800
|+750
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Patrick Rodgers
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Kurt Kitayama
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Harris English
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Adam Schenk
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Mark Hubbard
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Daniel Berger
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Ryan Fox
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke List
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Matt Kuchar
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Jake Knapp
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Vincent Norrman
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Justin Suh
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|J.J. Spaun
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Ben Griffin
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Vince Whaley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|S.H. Kim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nick Hardy
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Maverick McNealy
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matti Schmid
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Grayson Murray
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Alexander Bjork
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+20000
|+4000
|+1400
|Chris Gotterup
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brandon Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sam Stevens
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lee Hodges
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Camilo Villegas
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|+5000
|+1800
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Victor Perez
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Will Gordon
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Matt NeSmith
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Justin Lower
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Charley Hoffman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Carson Young
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|C.T. Pan
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Troy Merritt
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ryan Moore
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Lanto Griffin
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Joel Dahmen
|+35000
|+7000
|+2500
|Callum Tarren
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Zach Johnson
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Stewart Cink
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Martin Laird
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Kevin Streelman
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Harry Hall
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Bud Cauley
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Nico Echavarria
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Andrew Novak
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Hayden Buckley
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Chappell
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Luke Donald
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Ryan Brehm
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Brandt Snedeker
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Ben Taylor
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Tyson Alexander
|+200000
|+30000
|+10000
|J.B. Holmes
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Kevin Stadler
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Jesse Mueller
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000