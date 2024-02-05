Opening odds for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off on Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale. The notoriously rowdy, fun-filled tournament is not an elevated event this year, but that isn’t stopping the stars from coming to Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at +500 after winning the tournament each of the last two years. Scheffler will look to become the first golfer to earn a three-peat at the Phoenix Open since Arnold Palmer pulled off the feat in the 1960s.

Justin Thomas follows at +1000, with Max Homa installed at +1400. Jordan Spieth comes in at +1800, and the winner of last week’s shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark, enters at +2800. Hideki Matsuyama won the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017, but is a long shot this year at +5000. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a full-field event, which means that there will be a cut after 36 holes wrap up on Friday. Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale.