Opening odds for 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The field is set for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off on Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale. The notoriously rowdy, fun-filled tournament is not an elevated event this year, but that isn’t stopping the stars from coming to Scottsdale. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at +500 after winning the tournament each of the last two years. Scheffler will look to become the first golfer to earn a three-peat at the Phoenix Open since Arnold Palmer pulled off the feat in the 1960s.

Justin Thomas follows at +1000, with Max Homa installed at +1400. Jordan Spieth comes in at +1800, and the winner of last week’s shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark, enters at +2800. Hideki Matsuyama won the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017, but is a long shot this year at +5000. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a full-field event, which means that there will be a cut after 36 holes wrap up on Friday. Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which tees off Thursday, February 8 from TPC Scottsdale.

2024 Waste Management Open Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +500 +130 −150
Justin Thomas +1000 +260 +140
Max Homa +1400 +360 +180
Sam Burns +2000 +450 +230
Jordan Spieth +2000 +450 +225
Min Woo Lee +2800 +600 +300
Byeong Hun An +2800 +650 +300
Wyndham Clark +3000 +650 +320
Sungjae Im +3000 +650 +300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 +650 +300
J.T. Poston +3000 +650 +320
Tom Kim +3500 +800 +360
Sahith Theegala +3500 +800 +360
Cameron Young +3500 +800 +360
Eric Cole +4500 +900 +400
Adam Hadwin +4500 +1000 +450
Si Woo Kim +5000 +1000 +450
Rickie Fowler +5000 +1100 +500
Corey Conners +5000 +1100 +500
Beau Hossler +5000 +1000 +450
Adam Scott +5000 +1000 +500
Hideki Matsuyama +5500 +1100 +500
Brian Harman +5500 +1200 +500
Akshay Bhatia +5500 +1100 +500
Thomas Detry +6000 +1200 +550
Alex Noren +6000 +1200 +550
Kevin Yu +7000 +1400 +650
Shane Lowry +7500 +1400 +650
Emiliano Grillo +7500 +1600 +650
Denny McCarthy +7500 +1400 +650
Brendon Todd +7500 +1400 +650
Tom Hoge +8000 +1800 +750
Taylor Montgomery +8000 +1600 +750
Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1600 +700
Kurt Kitayama +8000 +1600 +700
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1600 +700
Harris English +8000 +1600 +700
Andrew Putnam +8000 +1600 +650
Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +700
Mark Hubbard +9000 +1600 +750
Daniel Berger +9000 +1800 +750
Ryan Fox +10000 +2000 +900
Luke List +10000 +2000 +850
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +2000 +850
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000 +2000 +850
Billy Horschel +10000 +1800 +800
Aaron Rai +10000 +2000 +800
Nick Taylor +11000 +2200 +900
Matt Kuchar +11000 +2000 +850
Chesson Hadley +11000 +2000 +850
Taylor Moore +13000 +2500 +1000
Michael Kim +13000 +2200 +1000
Lucas Glover +13000 +2200 +900
K.H. Lee +13000 +2800 +1100
Jake Knapp +13000 +2500 +1100
Davis Thompson +13000 +2500 +1100
Austin Eckroat +13000 +2500 +1100
Adam Svensson +13000 +2200 +900
Vincent Norrman +15000 +3000 +1200
Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1200
Sam Ryder +15000 +3000 +1200
Matt Wallace +15000 +3000 +1200
Justin Suh +15000 +3000 +1200
J.J. Spaun +15000 +3000 +1200
Gary Woodland +15000 +2800 +1100
Ben Griffin +15000 +2800 +1100
Vince Whaley +18000 +3500 +1400
S.H. Kim +18000 +3500 +1400
Nick Hardy +18000 +3500 +1200
Nate Lashley +18000 +3500 +1400
Maverick McNealy +18000 +3500 +1400
Matti Schmid +18000 +3500 +1400
Grayson Murray +18000 +3500 +1400
Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1200
Alexander Bjork +18000 +3500 +1200
Joseph Bramlett +20000 +4000 +1400
Chris Gotterup +20000 +4000 +1600
Brandon Wu +20000 +3500 +1400
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4500 +1800
Seamus Power +25000 +4000 +1600
Sam Stevens +25000 +4000 +1600
Lee Hodges +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Garrick Higgo +25000 +4500 +1800
Carl Yuan +25000 +5000 +1800
Camilo Villegas +25000 +4500 +1600
Cameron Champ +25000 +5000 +1800
Ben Kohles +25000 +4000 +1600
Victor Perez +25000 +4000 +1600
Will Gordon +30000 +5500 +2000
Robby Shelton +30000 +5000 +2000
Matt NeSmith +30000 +5500 +2000
Justin Lower +30000 +6000 +2200
Jhonattan Vegas +30000 +5000 +2000
Dylan Wu +30000 +5000 +1800
Charley Hoffman +30000 +5500 +2000
Carson Young +30000 +6000 +2200
C.T. Pan +30000 +6000 +2200
Ben Martin +30000 +5500 +2000
Troy Merritt +35000 +6000 +2200
Ryan Moore +35000 +6000 +2200
Lanto Griffin +35000 +6500 +2200
Joel Dahmen +35000 +7000 +2500
Callum Tarren +35000 +6500 +2500
Zach Johnson +40000 +7500 +2500
Zac Blair +40000 +8000 +2800
Stewart Cink +40000 +7500 +2500
Peter Malnati +40000 +7500 +2500
Martin Laird +40000 +8000 +2800
Kevin Streelman +40000 +7000 +2500
Harry Hall +40000 +7500 +2500
David Lipsky +40000 +8000 +2800
Chez Reavie +40000 +7000 +2500
Chad Ramey +40000 +8000 +2800
Bud Cauley +40000 +7000 +2500
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +40000 +7500 +2800
Aaron Baddeley +40000 +7000 +2500
Nico Echavarria +50000 +9000 +3500
Andrew Novak +50000 +8000 +3000
Hayden Buckley +60000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Chappell +80000 +15000 +5000
Luke Donald +100000 +20000 +6500
Ryan Brehm +150000 +25000 +7500
Brandt Snedeker +150000 +30000 +8000
Ben Taylor +150000 +30000 +9000
Tyson Alexander +200000 +30000 +10000
J.B. Holmes +250000 +40000 +15000
Kevin Stadler +500000 +50000 +35000
Jesse Mueller +500000 +50000 +35000

