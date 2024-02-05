Pick on the Total for Kansas-Kansas State on February 5

The Octagon of Doom is the setting for Monday’s installment of the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks rivalry with the Jayhawks looking to take some possession of first place in the Big XII Conference standings.

Kansas Jayhawks (-5, 146) vs. Kansas State Wildcats

While the Jayhawks offense has come alive recently with freshman Johnny Furphy scoring at least 11 points in six straight games, the defense has been the biggest constant for Kansas this season.

The Jayhawks are 36th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis and opponents shooting 39.7% from the floor, which ranks 10th in the country.

While the Kansas offense has registered at least 74 points in seven straight games, the team is averaging 12.3 points per 100 possessions fewer when away from home than in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats defense has pretty comparable metrics to Kansas’ defense, ranking 44th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with opposing shooting 40.1% from the field, which is 18th in the nation.

Second chance points will also be scarce on Monday with Kansas grabbing 26.3% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound, which ranks 194th in the country, but also only allowing teams to pull in 23.9% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound in games played away from home, which ranks 50th in the country.

Kansas State has played four games that have went to overtime this season to make their raw offensive numbers look more impressive than they are.

In regulation only, excluding any points scored in overtime, Kansas State has been held to 72 points or fewer in 13 of their last 16 games and the team is 196th in total points per game while ranking 217th in points scored on a per possession basis.

With Kansas State 348th in the country in ball security, committing a turnover on 20.9% of their possessions and 303rd in home 3-point shooting percentage at 30.8%, the Octagon of Doom will spell doom to either offense trying to hang a big point total on Monday.

The Play: Kansas vs. Kansas State Under 146