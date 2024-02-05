NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 5

With just six games on Monday’s NBA slate, there aren’t too many options for DFS managers when it comes to finding value plays for lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mo Bamba, 76ers, $4,500

With Joel Embiid out, Bamba is set to have a more consistent role in this rotation. He’s still going to be playing behind Paul Reed, but Bamba’s fantasy numbers have been solid of late. He’s topped 20 DKFP in three of the last five games and has a favorable matchup. The Mavericks won’t have Dereck Lively in the lineup, and they rank 12th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men.

Taurean Price, Lakers, $4,000

Prince has been great over the last two games, although one performance did come with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis out. The Lakers forward went for 24 DKFP against the Knicks despite coming off the bench, and gets another favorable matchup Monday night. The Hornets rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards.

Trey Murphy III, Pelicans, $4,700

The Pelicans wing has hit 21+ DKFP in three of the last five games, although he did have a down showing against the Spurs in the last contest. He gets the Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back set, which could mean some more open shots from the perimeter. Toronto ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings and Murphy’s ability to go off from deep makes him an intriguing value play tonight.