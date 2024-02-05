Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

There are six games on Monday’s NBA slate, with one nationally televised contest airing on NBATV. Even with a slightly smaller schedule to begin the week of the trade deadline, there’s plenty of great player props for bettors to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks (-120)

The 76ers forward is officially listed as questionable but he’s likely to suit up after missing the last game. Harris has usually been good on the glass whenever Joel Embiid is out, and he gets to face a Mavericks team that ranks 27th in opponent rebounds allowed and will be without Dereck Lively. I like Harris to get to at least seven boards as long as he does play.

LeBron James over 8.5 assists vs. Hornets (+110)

The King managed just five assists in 40 minutes of action but he hit at least eight assists in four games prior to his absence against the Celtics. The Lakers forward went over this line in three of those four games. James should be able to top this line against the Hornets, who rank 27th in opponent assists allowed per game.

Trae Young under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Clippers (-120)

The Hawks point guard has been lights out from deep over the last three games, shooting 64.5% and going well over this line in all three contests. However, he faces a Clippers squad Monday that ranks eighth in opponent three-point percentage. Even with LA on the second night of a back-to-back set, I like the Clippers defenders to bottle up Young and limit him from behind the arc.

Stephen Curry over 28.5 points vs. Nets (-125)

Curry is averaging 35.3 points per game over his last seven contests, highlighted by a 60-point outing against the Hawks. The Warriors point guard continues to put up huge scoring numbers to try and bring this squad out of a funk, and he’ll have to do that again tonight against the Nets. Brooklyn allows 115.4 points per game, and Curry has gone over this line four times in the last seven games. I like him to have another strong showing Monday.