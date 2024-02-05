Kings vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, February 5

Two playoff hopefuls will meet up Monday evening when the Sacramento Kings (29-19) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-16). The Kings have won their last two games while the Cavaliers are on a five-game winning streak. This is the second meeting between these teams, with Sacramento winning the first contest 132-120.

The Kings are clean on the injury front. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is questionable with an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 235. Cleveland is -180 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +150.

Kings vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +4.5

Both teams are good against the number this season. Sacramento is 26-21-1 ATS while Cleveland is 25-20-2 ATS on the year. The Kings are 9-4 ATS as the underdog this season, which is the best cover percentage in the league. The Cavaliers are 16-11-2 ATS as the favorite, which is a solid cover percentage as well. Both teams have covered in three of their last five games.

Even though the Cavs are on a nice winning streak, I like the Kings to keep this close and cover the spread. Allen’s injury status won’t change much, especially with the way Sacramento’s key guys have been playing.

Over/Under: Over 235

These teams went well over this mark in the first game. They’ve have gone under their totals recently though, with the Kings going 3-2 to the over in the last five and the Cavaliers going 1-4 to the over. Even with that recent blip, I do like these teams to keep things close and push the total over 235.