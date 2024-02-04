Pick on the Spread for Youngstown State-Fort Wayne on February 4

The Youngstown State Penguins enter Sunday just a half game out of a tie for first place in the Horizon League, but standing in their way of a piece of the conference lead is a test on the road against the Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Youngstown State Penguins (-4, 153.5) vs. Fort Wayne Mastodons

Fort Wayne has one of the better perimeter defenses in college basketball despite playing an uptempo brand of basketball, ranking 48th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at home with teams shooting 27.8% against them while the team is 31st in the nation in possessions per game.

Both teams have similar defensive metrics with Fort Wayne entering the weekend 70th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis while Youngstown State is 76th in this category, but the Matadors have the advantage in ball control.

Both teams have a similar turnovers per possession percentage with Fort Wayne 58th entering the weekend in this category and Youngstown State 72nd, but Fort Wayne turns the ball over far less frequently when at home and Youngstown State far more often when they are away from home.

The Mastodons are committing a turnover on just 11.2% of possessions at home compared to 14.9% of possessions when away from home, which is 22nd in the country in home turnover rate. Meanwhile, the Penguins turn the ball over on 10.2% of possessions at home, which is seventh in the country, but the turnover percentage balloons to 15.9% when away from home, which is 189th in the nation.

Fort Wayne has a defense that will exploit this weakness, ranking fifth in the nation in turnovers forced on a per possession basis while Youngstown State ranks just 206th in turnovers created on a per possession basis on defense.

With the Penguins having a tough time taking care of the ball away from home and the Mastodons ability to guard the perimeter, Fort Wayne will steal Youngstown State’s chance at a share of first place in the Horizon League on Sunday.

The Play: Fort Wayne +4