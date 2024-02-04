NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, February 4

There are nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate but only seven are part of the main DFS slate. Even with that reduction, managers have plenty of choices when it comes to finding value adds in lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cody Martin, Hornets, $4,800

It’s always risky rostering players who are on losing teams but Martin has been getting big minutes for Charlotte of late. He’s averaged 22.9 DKFP per game over the last four contests and should see decent usage with LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward still sidelined. The Pacers offer a favorable matchup as well, ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards.

Walker Kessler, Jazz, $4,500

The Jazz big man continues to build on his good stretch of games, racking up 27.3 DKFP in his last contest to make it four straight games of 20+ DKFP and eight of nine crossing the same threshold. The Bucks rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, and might be a step slower on the second night of a back-to-back set. Kessler should keep up his production, and he’s a great addition to lineups at this price point.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets, $4,600

The Timberwolves rank fifth in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, so this could easily be the game where Whitmore comes back to Earth. The Summer League MVP has come into his own lately, averaging 33.4 DKFP over the last five games. The Rockets believe they can make a playoff push and Whitmore’s emergence is a part of that plan. He might not have a massive showing due to the opponent but his recent production is still worth backing.