Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

We’ve got nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on NBATV and one game on ESPN. That leaves plenty of options for bettors when it comes to player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (+105)

The Suns guard is shooting 42.7% from behind the arc over his last 10 games, going over this mark five times with two unders coming at two made triples. He has gone over this mark in the last two contests, and connected three times from the perimeter in the previous meeting with Washington. The Wizards are 19th in opponent three-point percentage, so this is a favorable matchup for Booker to stay hot from deep.

Kristaps Porzingis over 7.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (+100)

Porzingis grabbed eight boards in the last meeting against the Grizzlies, who remain incredibly thin across the roster due to injuries. Memphis ranks 28th in opponent rebounds allowed, so there’s a good chance for the Celtics big man to be heavily involved on the glass. Even with Jayson Tatum coming into his own as a rebounding force, Porzingis should see enough opportunities to go over this total. He’s combined for 19 boards in the last two games after missing some time with an ankle injury.

Anthony Edwards under 26.5 points vs. Rockets (-110)

After a four-game stretch where he averaged 30.3 points and shot 50% from behind the arc, Edwards has been underwhelming in the last two games with 31 combined points. The Timberwolves star has a tough matchup against the Rockets, who rank ninth in points allowed per game and fourth in opponent three-point percentage. Even though Edwards is capable of dominating offensively, I think Houston contains him Sunday. Edwards had 24 points in his lone previous meeting with the Rockets this season.

Lauri Markkanen double-double vs. Bucks (+115)

The Bucks are starting to find their footing under new head coach Doc Rivers, and has looked like a better group defensively through six games. However, they’re in a tough spot here on the second night of a back-to-back set against a pesky Jazz side led by one of the game’s most underrated players. Markkanen has logged seven double-doubles over the last 15 games, and has finished one rebound away from a double-double on four other occasions. I like him to have a solid outing against the Bucks tonight.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Trail Blazers (+155)

It’s hard to have big outings against the same opponent in back-to-back games, so Jokic is unlikely to duplicate his 27-point, 22-rebound, 12-assist line from two days ago against Portland. However, I still think he’s able to get to double-digits in all three categories Sunday. Jokic has three triple-doubles in his last five games and has recovered from a back issue he was having lately. Look for him to deliver a strong effort against a struggling opponent.