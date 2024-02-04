Clippers vs. Heat pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 4

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-15) will meet the Miami Heat (26-23) Sunday with both teams hoping to improve their standing in their respective conferences. Both squads are on a two-game winning streak entering this contest. The Clippers are just one game back of the top spot in the West, while the Heat are a half-game behind the Pacers for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the East. These teams met to begin the new year, with LA winning 121-104 over a Miami team missing Jimmy Butler.

Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable for the Clippers as he deals with a calf injury. Duncan Robinson is out for the Heat as he works through concussion protocol.

The Clippers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 225.5. Los Angeles is -175 on the moneyline while Miami is +145.

Clippers vs. Heat, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -4

The Clippers are 13-11 straight up on the road and 12-12 ATS, while the Heat are just 9-15 ATS as the home team. Miami does not fare well as the home underdog with a 0-5 ATS mark in that situation, while Los Angeles is solid as a road favorite at 10-7 ATS.

The Clippers have covered the spread seven times in their last 10 games and should have most of their rotation intact, assuming Zubac suits up. Even with the Heat having Butler back for this game, I don’t think they have the firepower to match LA. Take the Clippers to cover.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

These are two of the more under-friendly teams in the league of late. The Clippers have gone under their totals in four of their last five games and are 20-26-1 to the over on the season. The Heat have gone under their totals in 10 of the last 12 games, and are 20-29 to the over this season. The previous meeting went just below this total, and I think we’re in for a lower-scoring defensive showdown Sunday. Take the under in this game.