Bulls SG Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending foot surgery amid trade rumors

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has dealt with foot and ankle issues during the 2023-24 season, has elected to undergo season-ending foot surgery. LaVine was a candidate to be traded at the deadline but this news likely means he’s staying on the Bulls roster until the offseason.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on right foot as the next step in his recovery process.



LaVine will be out 4-6 months.



The Bulls largely played better with LaVine out of the lineup, thanks to the emergence of Coby White. It felt like the guard was going to be a clear deadline subtraction from the roster, even though the market appeared to be cooling with contenders losing interest due to foot and ankle problems. Chicago likely re-focuses trade efforts in the offseason once LaVine full recovers from the surgery.

This isn’t the first major injury for LaVine, but it’s definitely the one that has come at the most critical time in his career. He’s had a torn ACL, hamstring and back issues and now foot and ankle problems throughout his playing days. We’ll see how he looks when he does return to the court, and which team he’ll be playing for.

LaVine still has three more years on his current contract, which he signed in the 2022 offseason. The final year is a $48.9 million player option, which LaVine was likely going to decline prior to this string of injuries. The rehab process will be important for him when it comes to landing the next contract as he enters the later part of his prime.