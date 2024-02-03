Injury status for UConn’s Alex Karaban vs. St. John’s on Saturday

The No. 1 Connecticut Huskies will head to Madison Square Garden to face the St. John’s Red Storm on Saturday and forward Alex Karaban has been ruled as a game-time decision with an ankle injury. The sophomore tweaked his ankle in the first half of Wednesday’s victory over Providence, briefly exiting the contest before returning to the action and gutting it out the rest of the way.

Karaban has been having an excellent season for the defending national champions and has been named a top 10 candidate for the Karl Malone Award, an award given to the nation’s top power forward. Through 21 games, the Southborough, MA, native has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds rebounds per contest and has played a large role in the Huskies being the top ranked team heading into Saturday. If he’s unable to go, junior Samson Johnson would most likely step up in his place.

UConn enters the game as a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 146.5.