How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Salford City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be back in EFL League Two action Saturday when they take on Salford City. Wrexham were eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, meaning they will only be involved in domestic league play for the rest of the season.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Salford City

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

It has been an interesting few weeks for Wrexham on the pitch. The Red Dragons still remain within striking distance of Stockport at the top of the EFL League Two table, but have dropped their last two matches and three of their last six across all competitions. They still have a game in hand on Stockport, so there’s an opportunity to make up some ground here and remain in contention for the league title. Wrexham defeated Salford City 3-2 in the previous meeting between the two sides.

Salford City enter this match near the bottom of the table but have been playing well. They have two wins and two draws in their last four matches, and present a challenge for a Wrexham side attempting to get out of a minor rut.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wrexham are -110 moneyline favorites while Salford City are +270 underdogs. A draw comes in at +280.