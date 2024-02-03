How the public is betting on Tennessee vs. Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 3

We have a top 10 clash between two SEC rivals to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers head up I-75 to Lexington to meet the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC) had a four-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, falling in a 63-59 home loss to South Carolina. Meanwhile, Kentucky (15-5, 5-3 SEC) is also trying to bounce back after falling to Florida in a 94-91 overtime loss on Wednesday.

Below, we’ll go over how the public is betting this SEC clash ahead of tipoff.

College basketball picks: Saturday, Feb. 3

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting splits

Spread:

Tennessee -1.5: 23% of handle, 49% of bets

Kentucky +1.5: 77% of handle, 51% of bets

Over/Under:

Over 159: 85% of handle, 66% of bets

Under 159: 15% of handle, 34% of bets

Moneyline:

Tennessee -122: 8% of handle, 21% of bets

Kentucky +102: 92% of handle, 79% of bets