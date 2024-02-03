How the public is betting on Houston vs. Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 3

Two Big 12 powers will clash at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday as the No. 4 Houston Cougars hit the road to battle the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Houston (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) has won five straight heading into this contest and just survived a 76-72 overtime affair at Texas on Monday. Meanwhile, Kansas (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from last weekend’s loss at Iowa State by obliterating Oklahoma State in an 83-54 drubbing on Tuesday. Both teams are trying to maintain momentum and try to stay near the top of the Big 12 standings with a win.

Below, we’ll go over how the public is betting this Big 12 clash ahead of tipoff.

College basketball picks: Saturday, Feb. 3

Houston vs. Kansas Betting splits

Spread:

Houston -1: 16% of handle, 41% of bets

Kansas +1: 84% of handle, 59% of bets

Over/Under:

Over 134.5: 77% of handle, 83% of bets

Under 134.5: 23% of handle, 17% of bets

Moneyline:

Houston -125: 10% of handle, 23% of bets

Kansas +105: 90% of handle, 77% of bets