How the public is betting on Duke vs. North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 3

The premier rivalry in all of college basketball adds a new chapter on Saturday as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils head to Chapel Hill to face the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels. Tipoff between these mortal enemies is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Duke (16-4, 7-2 ACC) has won three straight heading into this rivalry showdown and was last seen downing Virginia Tech in a 77-67 road victory on Monday. Meanwhile, North Carolina (17-4, 9-1 ACC) suffered its first setback in conference play on Tuesday, getting edged in a 74-73 road loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Blue Devils swept this rivalry last year, so we’ll see if the Tar Heels can get back at them at home here.

Below, we’ll go over how the public is betting this rivalry clash ahead of tipoff.

College basketball picks: Saturday, Feb. 3

Duke vs. North Carolina Betting splits

Spread:

Duke +4: 34% of handle, 18% of bets

UNC -4: 66% of handle, 82% of bets

Over/Under:

Over 151: 69% of handle, 72% of bets

Under 151: 31% of handle, 28% of bets

Moneyline:

Duke +150: 25% of handle, 22% of bets

UNC -180: 75% of handle, 78% of bets