Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 3

The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 18 Baylor Bears in a Big XII matchup on Saturday, February 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET from Waco, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -3.5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Baylor -180, Iowa State +150

Iowa State (16-4, 5-2 Big XII) is on a three-game winning streak after victories over No. 25 TCU and No. 8 Kansas. The Cyclones also have a win over No. 4 Houston on their resume this season. They rank 13th overall at KenPom and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Cyclones are led by forward Milan Momcilovic, guard Keshon Gilbert, and guard Tamin Lipsey, all of whom average over 13 points per game.

They rank fifth in opponent points per game, allowing just 61.8 points on average from opposing teams. They force 17.8 turnovers per game, ranking third in the nation, and record 11.2 steals per game, placing them at first in the nation. In their latest game against Kansas, forward Tre King contributed a team-high 21 points. The Cyclones shot 48% from the perimeter.

Baylor (15-5, 4-3 Big XII) broke a three-game losing streak with a win over UCF in their most recent game. They had fallen to Kansas State, Texas, and TCU before finally grabbing a win. This matchup against Iowa State is the first of a four-game stretch against top-25 teams. Baylor ranks 16th overall at KenPom and fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Bears average 84.1 points per game, ranking 12th in the nation. They shoot 48.9% from the field, ranking 15th in the nation, and are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, hitting 41.2% from the perimeter (2nd in the nation).

The Pick: Iowa State +3.5

This is going to be a close one. The Iowa State defense going up against the Baylor offense is the matchup to watch on the court, and the battle from the three-point line has the potential to be a fierce one. The Cyclones have showed that they won’t back down against top-ranked offenses, and if they can limit Baylor from the perimeter, I like Iowa State to cover.