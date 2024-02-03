Picks, predictions for No. 16 Auburn vs. Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 3

We have Saturday evening SEC action in Oxford to look forward to as the No 16 Auburn Tigers hit the road to battle the Ole Miss Rebels. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Tigers dominated the Rebels in their first matchup on January 20, winning 82-59.

Auburn (17-4, 6-2 SEC) was able to end a two-game losing skid by smashing Vanderbilt in an 81-54 blowout on Wednesday. The Tigers never trailed in this one as the smothered the Commodores defensively, holding them 26.8% shooting for the night. Johni Broome was excellent on both ends of the floor, providing 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks in the win.

Ole Miss (18-3, 5-3 SEC) has won three straight since getting blown out by Auburn a few weeks back, last edging rival Mississippi State 86-82 on Tuesday. This was a tight ballgame throughout the evening and a pair of TJ Caldwell free throws with three seconds left was was put the game to bed for the Rebs. Jaylen Murray came through with 21 points and 11 assists in the win.

Auburn boasts the No. 3 defense in KenPom metrics heading into this showdown and will hope for a repeat performance of what it did to Ole Miss two weeks. The Tigers held the Rebels to just 36.8% shooting from the field and in particular, were able to hold one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country to just four threes for the contest. Ole Miss needs to put up a better fight at home here and will start with getting into an offensive rhythm right out the gate.

What this game means for Auburn

Auburn sits near the top of the SEC standings heading into this contest and would love to keep pace with Alabama and South Carolina with a win here. All four of its losses have come away from home this year and if it wants to vie for a top seed n the NCAA Tournament, it needs to prove it can have success away from Neville Arena.

What this game means for Ole Miss

Ole Miss has some momentum heading into this contest and has been one of the surprises in the SEC so far. The Rebels’ victories over Texas A&M and Mississippi State in the last week marked their first Quad 1 wins of the season and they need to continue strengthening their resume with tournament season right around the corner. A home upset over Auburn would be major for them.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -3.5

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: Auburn -170, Ole Miss +142

Pick: Ole Miss +3.5